Carlos Bilardo was reunited with part of the world champion team from Argentina in 1986 and received recognition from Conmebol

The champions, once again reunited: Giusti, Batista, Ruggeri and Burruchaga, with their guide, Doctor Bilardo

“Great joy to have given you the Conmebol Coach Honorary License to my dear friend, the doctor Charles Bilardo! One of the many recognitions that this unparalleled master world champion deserves”.

Was Alexander Dominguezpresident of the South American Confederation, who released the image, with the recognition that the entity gave him: he published on Twitter the snapshot of the reunion of the Doctor with Ricardo Giusti, Sergio Batista, Oscar Ruggeri and Jorge Burruchaga, four of the members of the squad of the champion team in Mexico 1986. In the same photo, Narigón, 83 years old, holds the aforementioned license.

During your participation in the program ESPN F90, the former defender had anticipated that they would go to visit his guide, after several months away due to the setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “They gave us the okay so we are going to meet. El Gringo (Giusti), Burru (Burruchaga) and Checho (Batista). We can’t go that many. The other week, they rotate,” he said. And he added: “On Friday I’m going to tell you.”

“We feel like hugging him… You don’t know how I’m waiting for tomorrow to get up and go at noon. There is a time that we have to go, because he takes a nap. Let’s eat and then we go. We are desperate, we talk every time, ”she detailed in the broadcast of the show on Wednesday.

Well, that face to face became effective, days after the public reappearance of Narigón, who since 2018 fights against a degenerative disease called Hakim-Adams syndrome. He had been with a photo published by his daughter Daniela, on the 40th anniversary of the Estudiantes title in Metro 82, with that remembered team that played with three links: Sabella, Ponce and Trobbiani.

“By your side accompanying you today, just like always. And remembering together 40 years of intact glory”wrote on Instagram, next to the photo in question, which was taken by Pincha and replicated with feeling: “Bilardo’s happiness is ours. How nice to see you like this, Doctor!”.

After diagnosis, For a time, his condition was treated in a geriatric clinic, but later he was transferred to an apartment near his home, where he receives his family and friends daily and has professional support 24 hours a day.

To avoid disappointment in the midst of this trance, his brother Jorge Bilardo was able to tell that, for example, they omitted to tell him about the deaths of important people in his life, such as Diego Maradona, Alejandro Sabella and Cacho Malbernat.

The posting of the head of Conmebol

KEEP READING:

From deep affection to blows: the incredible anecdotes of the relationship between Maradona and Bilardo

The incredible and eventful story of how Carlos Bilardo came to lead the national team