Carlos de los Cobos, former figure of América, launched himself as a singer

Carlos de los Cobos announced his foray as a singer (Photo: Rodrigo Sura/EFE)



The most common occupations that various soccer players adopt when they retire from the soccer fields are linked to sports. Although the vast majority forge careers as a coach, others like Carlos de los Cobos At the same time, they explore various fields other than football. And it is that the defender who won five trophies as a player of the Águilas del América released his first release as a singer Mexican regional music.

through his twitter accountthe former player based in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, released a link to the Spotify platform to publicize his first performance as a singer. “I share my first song. Hope you like. Greetings ”, was the message with which she invited her followers to discover her new artistic project.

The song was published on his platform profile on July 27, 2022 and is titled “I’m dying of sadness”. In the musical piece of 3 minutes and 34 seconds, an ensemble of instruments sounds like the accordion, guitars, double bass and trumpets that shape the structure used and popularized by other artists of the genre like Christian Nodal. The first lines of his interpretation say: “

As a professional footballer he won five titles with the Águilas del América (Photo: Twitter/@realidadamerica)

“I am dying of sadness because she is no longer here and I know very well that she will never, never come back. I’m dying of sadness, my heart dies because she feels her absence, that pain kills it. I want someone to help me because I don’t know what to do anymore. I’m desperate, I think I’m going to go crazy”

the taste of Carlos de los Cobos for music and singing is not new. In the reactions to his publication, various fans claimed to have heard him sing in his facet as a professional player with America and the Mexican National Team. However, his fondness for his art became more widely known during his stay in El Salvadorwhere he directed the national team.

Between 2005 and 2009, when he took the reins of the FAS and the Selecta in the Central American country, he took the opportunity to monopolize the spotlight of various media. There is even audiovisual evidence on digital platforms of his participation in the radio program the provocateurswhere performed the song “Only once” by Agustín Lara.

Carlos Reinoso is another Americanist character who ventured as a singer (Photo: Leo La Valle/EFE)

Another of the occasions where he showed off his voice was on the program Our VIP voicesin which he performed together with his daughter Paulina the song “come with me”, popularized by the duet of Enrique Guzmán and Rocío Durcal. It is worth mentioning that her presence was due to the participation of her heiress in the reality show.

De los Cobos is not the only Americanist player who has made his facet known as an artist. One of the most remembered for his role on the pitch, but also for the love he had for the colors of the Coapa team is the Chilean Carlos Reinoso. Even during his last stage as azulcrema he dedicated a song to the Mexican team.

In 1977, the midfielder released the song titled “I carry the colors of America on my chest”where he revealed part of the journey he traveled in football until he joined the Mexico City team.

“Time passed, someone came with a contract and dressed me in cream. That’s how I came to this country where people gave me their hearts. America! I carry on my chest the colors of America. With fiber, America plays and surrenders. In the Azteca the cry of the champion sounds ”, he is heard singing on the recording.

