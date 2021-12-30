Carlos Hermosillo attacked Cruz Azul because his players “want to go”

Carlos Hermosillo strongly pointed out the board of directors for the case of Luis Romo (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The winter transfer window, beyond bringing joy for the new incorporations, for some, the bitter taste prevails. Such is the case of the iconic Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image, forward reference of Blue Cross; The former striker was against the directive due to the situation of Luis Romo and its possible departure to Monterrey.

In recent days, the version that places the 26-year-old midfielder in the ranks of the Rayados in an exchange that would include Charly Rodriguez. Some have looked favorably on barter, some others have exploded, as Hermosillo did.

The historic player described the cement board as “disastrous” due to the possible low from Luis Romo and the “nonconformity” of Jonathan Little head Rodriguez; the former striker argued that in times past players longed to wear the jersey of Machine, and now, “they want to take it away.”

Hermosillo threw the cement board (Photo: Twitter / @ CHermosillo27)

“I already saw it coming, the departure of Romo If it happens, it would be a big mistake, a crack all-terrain player, another one that comes out of him Little head that is not satisfied. It’s amazing before everyone wanted to get to Blue Cross and now they all want to leave, a nefarious new directive, they have no idea, “said Carlos Hermosillo on his official Twitter account.

The annoyance was generalized in various sectors, although some were directed at the player, since previous days he stated that his objective was to play in Europe, he never mentioned his intention to change clubs within the Mexican market.

“First Cruz Azul, then the National Team and then qualify for the World Cup which is the most important thing, to get into that World Cup now. We have to start clarifying the doubts (Both with the celestial and with the tricolor) because perhaps we did not close the year in the best way, but we have to vindicate. I never thought of going free, I always tried to bring something for Cruz Azul. What concerns me is sports. I need to play, I need to get 100% “, said Romo days ago in an interview with TUDN.

Romo would change the color blue for white and blue stripes (Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

The future of Jonathan Rodriguez It has also been linked to foreign football in the previous days. The Little Head I could leave Cruz Azul before the start Closing 2022. Reportedly, an offer from Saudi football would have reached the player, who would not look down on changing clubs for the following season.

Hermosillo He has criticized the decisions of the cement board on various occasions, and now, with the most recent rumors, he was no exception.

“Cabecita” Rodríguez could leave before Closing 2022 (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Until now Machine has made official three important casualties: Roberto Louse Alvarado, Yoshimar Yotún Y Orbelín Pineda, these three elements were key in obtaining his most recent championship.

On the other hand, the reinforcements for the new championship are: Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, waiting for another one to become official.

Cruz Azul broke the malaria of more than two decades of not having a title | Photo: AFP

In May of this year, Cruz Azul managed to break a long streak of not lifting the league trophy. Hermosillo was a key man in obtaining the eighth star, the last before suffering the drought.

For the Clausura 2022 Cruz Azul will have a complicated challenge and more with the demands of his fans. In the Apertura 2021 Machine could not advance to the league since were eliminated in the reclassification by Monterrey. Now, with new pieces and new aspirations, they will try to return to the direct fight for the championship.

