Carlos Hermosillo exploded against Diego Aguirre: “he will not achieve great things with Cruz Azul”

After having raised the ninth trophy in its history after 23 years of drought, the Blue Cross It is going through a crisis of results that has relegated them to the bottom of the classification. In this sense, in an interview with Infobae Mexicothe historical scorer of the cement team, Carlos Hermosillo, attacked the directive for the inadequate management of the institution and denied that the sports project will take them to the championship.

Although he is no longer in charge of the institution, after assuming the position of sports director of the national teams in the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), Jaime Ordiales was harshly criticized by Hermosillo, who currently serves as a commentator on Telemundo. And it is that the former striker He confessed that his work as a manager has not been to his liking and denied that his decisions in the hiring of players have been beneficial for the institution.

“In the administrative part they have too many problems and in the sports part, particularly, I I have never liked what Jaime Ordiales has done through his career. Not just in Cruz Azul, but because of what he has done in America, Guadalajara, Necaxa, Querétaro. (He is) a guy who he has done absolutely nothing and that today he puts together a team, because he is responsible, he decided which technician would come”, he highlighted to Infobae Mexico.

Since William’s departure Billy Álvarez of the Cooperative Society of the Blue Cross, the panorama of the soccer team has been unstable. Although they managed to lift the title during the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament, the sudden changes in the management team have also had an impact on sports results.

Given this, and the evident disorganization that prevails within the team, the top scorer in the history of La Maquina He denied that the future results of coach Diego Aguirre could be favorable.

“Diego Aguirre does not arrive at the institution at a good time because it is a disaster (…) I’m very sorry for the coach because I don’t think he’s going to achieve great things.”he said, although he also left room for criticism for the possible interference of the Argentine in the assembly of the campus.

“If the technician had to do with the hiring, I allow myself to tell the technical director that I hope he knows which institution he came to. He is not in a small institution, he came to a great institution and hopefully that’s how he sees it.”

Thanks to the intervention of Álvaro Dávila, who was in the position of sports director for a few months, Juan Reynoso took the reins of the technical direction and led Cruz Azul to the championship. However, the lack of convincing results in the following months, the surprising departure of Paty Chapoy’s husband from his position, as well as the return of Ordiales, led to the relief of the Peruvian on the bench.

“It bothers me a lot when people are ordinary to run a technician. When they do not want to fulfill the obligations that correspond to them. I know Juan Reynoso, I know his integrity, the great person he is and don’t forget these new directors who weren’t them or the sports director, Juan Reynoso together with the players made Cruz Azul champion”finished The Big One from Cerro Azul.

Until matchday 10 of the 2022 Opening, the La Noria team has been able to add eight units that place them in the penultimate general position. Similarly, the situation has generated discontent among the fans due to the seven setbacks they have suffered and the historic defeat of seven goals to nil in the Clásico Joven against América.

