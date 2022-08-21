Carlos Hermosillo spoke about America vs. Cruz Azul and warmed up the return of “Cabecita”: “It’s not treason”

Carlos Hermosillo on the return of “Cabecita” prior to América vs Cruz Azul: “It is not treason” (Photo: Infobae México)

On the eve of a new edition of the Young Classic in between America y Blue Cross, Infobae Mexico talked with Carlos Hermosillothe all-time top scorer in the Machine but who also has a successful past in the azulcrema team.

Hermosillowho currently serves as the talent of Telemundo in the United States, he spoke first about the present of Blue Cross and the bad moment with which they face this classic, since they arrive with three consecutive defeats and a 4-0 win at the hands of Santos Laguna.

“Cruz Azul does not arrive at a great time, but you know perfectly well that the classics… I always say that they raise the dead or they sink you more”, Mentioned the former two-time World Cup player, just before announcing the reasons for the bad Cruz Azul moment.

Cruz Azul in the 2022 Opening of the MX League (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

“This is the result of very poor planning.that the reinforcements continue to arrive on date 9, that the reinforcements they brought, for me, are not of the profile that an institution like Cruz Azul should have… It is not possible that our scorer continues to be Santi Giménez “

Even though the team of Diego Aguirre lives a lousy moment so far Opening 2022 and spends the ravages of chaos in sports planning, according to Hermosilloat the end of the day in a classic, the moment does not matter, but what the players impregnate on the court.

“So how do you face this classic? I always say that under equal circumstances regardless of how you arrive. They are classics where the self-lovedefend the colors of your institution, with a lot of integrity, defend your fans”, he pointed out for Infobae Mexico.

Carlos Hermosillo prior to América vs Cruz Azul: “They are classics where self-love has to come out, defend the colors of your institution, defend your fans” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Over the seven games without a defeat that Cruz Azul accumulates against AmericaHermosillo affirmed that the stories are things of the past and that they do not influence the game, for which he made reference to the tragic final that the Machine lost in 2013.

“Stories are stories, like the championship they won us in the last few minutes, it’s a story, it’s already in the past. People who like to bully remind you of some things, but history doesn’t tell me anything.”

“I was a player and maybe the fans don’t like it, but we have to understand that it’s a purely professional part. If Cruz Azul had been interested in returning it, then it would have done everything possible to have it.”, he stated for Infobae the commentator of Telemundowho perfectly understands the feeling of little head.

Carlos Hermosillo was an América player for almost eight years and won five league titles (Photo: Special)

It should be noted that in addition to giving the eighth title to Blue Cross in 1997, before Hermosillo became Liga MX champion five times with the Eaglesbecause for more than seven years he scored 93 goals as an Americanist and today he is ninth in the table of top scorers.

“Cabecita Rodríguez is a great player, fast, with a goal, What do I think Cruz Azul needs? y who will try to win todaybecause today he defends the colors of the staunch rival”

“That what I did at the time I was in Blue Cross I lived it intensely and gave myself more than 100%. That today I have to play on the other side but it’s not called treason, it’s called professionalism. I have a very special affection for Cruz Azul, but they have to understand that this is how professional players are”.

In this way the historic striker of Blue Cross and America analyzed the Young Classic of this date 10 and gave his opinion on the controversial return of Jonathan Rodríguez to Mexico, but now in the colors of the staunch cement rival.

