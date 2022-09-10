Carlos III premiered the new royal monogram: what it means and how it differs from that of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III signs an oath to maintain the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, on Saturday 10 September 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

the brand new king charles iii premiered the new monograma real during his proclamation this Saturday at St. James’s Palace.

The eldest son of Queen isabel II used a brooch on his black tie for proclamation by the Accession Council.

During Elizabeth’s reign, the royal insignia read “E” and “R” for Elizabeth (Isabel) Regina. However, with the change of monarch, the royal monogram will become “C” and “R” by Carlos Rex (king in Latin)

The same will soon be found on British banknotes, coins, passports and stamps to reflect the reign of Charles III.

The new royal monogram (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)



The royal emblem can be seen on red letter boxes across the UK, as well as on Commonwealth government buildings, government documents and postage stamps.

Royal personnel also wear the code on their clothing, as do members of the army and navy on their uniforms.

The Ascension Council this Saturday officially proclaimed Charles III as the new monarch of the United Kingdom in succession of his mother, Isabel IIwho died Thursday at the age of 96.

In a solemn televised ceremony from the St James’s Palace in London in the presence of the entire political class, the current prime minister Liz Truss and his predecessors, Prince William and the queen consort Camila, the council signed and announced the proclamation of the new king.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen consort, during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, on Saturday 10th September 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed Monarch. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)



“It is my most painful duty to announce the passing of my dear mother the Queen. I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I can say that the whole world, sympathizes with me for the irreparable loss we have all suffered,” he began his speech. Charles III.

“It is the greatest comfort to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many towards my sister and brothers and as such, affection and support should be extended to our entire family in our loss. To all of us as a family,” she continued.

And he emphasized: “As for this kingdom and the great family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of permanent love and selfless service. My mother’s reign was unmatched in its length, dedication, and devotion.. Even when we grieve, we give thanks for this faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty that have now passed on to me.”.

Cheers to King Carlos III

He then indicated that, “by assuming these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example given to me in upholding constitutional government and seeking peace, harmony and prosperity for the peoples of these islands, and for Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world. In this purpose I know that I will be sustained by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called to be”.

“In all this I feel deeply encouraged by the constant support of my loving wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my will and intention to continue the tradition of hand over hereditary incomeincluding the crown estate, to the government, for the benefit of all in exchange for the sovereign subsidy that supports my official duties as head of state and head of the nation.

And he concluded: “I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God”.

This was Carlos III’s first official act as head of state and is different from the coronation, a ceremony with great pomp and pageantry that is expected to take place in the coming months.

