Carlos Moya explained why Nadal rode a bike after playing more than five hours and winning the Australian Open

Carlos Moya is one of the great pillars that accompanies Rafael Nadal in every presentation. The 45-year-old former Spanish tennis player joined the team in 2016 and became Manacorí’s main coach with whom he won multiple titles, the last being the Australian Open.

On this last consecration, he spoke in dialogue with the journalist Aitor Gómez during his program Radio Stadium Night from Zero Wave, where in addition to talking about the incredible feat he achieved Rafaexplained the curious reason why the Balearic did a stationary bike after competing for more than five hours at a very high level.

“You have your explanation”, He assured about the images that became viral through social networks. “It’s more of an issue that we do every game. To make a return to calm after the tension. It’s 10 or 12 minutes of very calm bike to move your legs a little “

“After the final he was devastated and he would be fine for the next day. We were not aware that they were not seeing all over the world…”, commented.

Carlos Moya spoke about Rafael Nadal’s feat in Australia (Efe)

The video in which he can be seen getting on a bicycle and talking to Moya toured the planet and Nadal himself also wanted to explain why when he arrived in Spain: “I was tired, and the best way to not be too bad the next day is active recovery.”

Carlos Moya also spoke about the possibility of Rafael Nadal continuing to stretch his record after winning the 21st Grand Slam in his career: “I think it is not the last Grand Slam that I am going to see him win. I am well aware of who he is and what he has done in the history of tennis.”

“It’s very difficult for someone else to win, but it’s Rafa Nadal, I won’t get tired of saying it. He is one of the favorite players for every tournament he can play”, he remarked about the 35-year-old tennis player.

Linked to this, Moya commented on the words of Djokovic’s biographer: “I don’t think Rafa Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam forced Djokovic to get vaccinated… If Djokovic does not get vaccinated, he is in serious danger of not playing again in almost no Grand Slam and would give up continuing in that career for which he has fought so hard.

Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam (Reuters)

Finally, Moya made it clear that with Rafa, “I never give up anything. He arrived at the Australian Open with months without competing due to injuries, the COVID… There were many things that made you see that it was going to be difficult. But the player who was with us was Rafa Nadal. One always has the hope that being with Rafa anything can happen”.

“The great objective of this year for Rafa is Roland Garros and you have to do everything possible to get there in the best way. If he is healthy, he is one of the favorites, but there are several months to go with many events in between”, he sentenced.

