Carlos Padilla received recognition from the Qatari ambassador to Mexico

Carlos Padilla remained at the head of COM for nine years (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

After being for nine years in command of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), last October, the former president Carlos Padilla He announced that he would no longer be in the search for re-election of his mandate for the next Olympic process heading to Paris 2024, so he left the chair where he worked for the welfare of Olympic sport in Mexico.

Almost a month after his departure from Olympic committee the former official was recognized by the Qatar embassy as part of the appreciation of the Middle Eastern nation for the hard work at the forefront of Mexican sports. This ceremony was carried out in the middle of a talk about the waiting period for the world in Qatari lands. Mikel Arreola participated in it, president of Liga MX; Arturo Elías Ayub; Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation and former soccer players Adrián Chávez, Manuel Negrete and Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

* Information in development