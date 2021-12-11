Carlos Reinoso closed the doors of America to Uriel Antuna: “it is an aberration”

(Video: Courtesy of ESPN)

The possible exchange between players of Chivas and America it doesn’t seem finished yet. In recent days the rumors have increased with the possible arrival of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas and Uriel Antuna to America, as a bargaining chip between the two directives. Apparently, the Americanista fans and former players of the Azulcremas they would not agree with the decision.

Now it was the turn of one of the American idols. It was Carlos Reinoso who shared his annoyance with the possible exchange between the most popular and winning institutions in the country. The former footballer and now coach asserted that he did not understand the negotiation between the two footballers, since Córdova thought it was a good element for the Crema painting.

“The Antuna thing seems to me an aberration. I don’t understand the Cordova boy, I like him and I love how he plays. In the last few months it has been going badly for him. QAnyone wanting to leave America makes me feel very sad and it’s something that I can’t understand. Club América is the largest in Latin America. I don’t think a 24-year-old boy like Córdova wants to go out ”.

Technical director Carlos Reinoso assured that Antuna’s arrival in America is an aberration (Photo: Leo la Valle / EFE)



Initially, Amaury vergara, owner of Sacred Flock, He did not rule out the operation, since he never denied the facts but neither did he affirm them and only limited himself to saying that he had to wait for the official announcements. In addition, Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chiverío He just gave a press conference to put an end to the rumors of the change of the players and other issues. The manager opened the doors to Córdova: ” Any Mexican player can come to Chivas ”.

The novel seems to have no end. The fans of the team Nest published its position on the swap. Through Twitter it was read how the fans created a hashtag and showed their annoyance. The trend was #AntunaNoFirmes and it came to little more than 15 thousand tweets. On the other hand, Chivas fans, apparently, do not want Antuna’s return to the team either and created a hashtag called #AntunaFirmaYa.

Carlos Reinoso He continued to criticize the negotiation between the players and added that he wanted it not to take place: “I sincerely hope that it is not done. I believe that A reserve player from Chivas cannot arrive as a need for a team as large as America”.

Carlos Reinoso criticized the negotiation between Antuna and Córdova (Photos: Twitter / @ DeportesKC)

Reinoso, in his time as a player for America, raised six titles, among which stand out two league titles in 1971 and 1975as well as a Concacaf Cup in 1977. As a coach he could also be champion, since in 1984 it was champion of the Mexican first division as a strategist. The Chilean has in his showcase about five championships as a technical director and another six as a player. The Maestro I note 88 goals with the Crema shirt.

According to sources Fox Sports, the native of Aguascalientes did not wear a good relationship with the helmsman of Coapa, Santiago Solari. For this reason, the national team would be looking to leave the club. Rumors suggest that teams like Tigres, Toluca and joined Chivas They have asked to get the services of the midfielder.

The Sorcerer Antuna, on the other hand, receives a salary close to MXN 13 million annually. This situation has apparently slowed down the talks with the team in the Mexican capital.

