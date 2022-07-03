Carlos Sainz goes in search of his first victory in the British GP: time, TV and classification

Carlos Sainz wants his first victory at Silverstone (Reuters)

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will start first this Sunday at the British Grand Prixthe tenth of the Formula 1 World Championship, which takes place at the circuit of Silverstone (England), where his compatriot Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will start seventh.

Sainz, 27, signed the first ‘pole’ of his career in F1 by dominating the rainy qualifying, in which, in his best lap, he covered the 5,891 meters of the legendary English track in one minute, 40 seconds and 983 thousandths, 72 less than the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Championship, who will start at his side in the first row in a race in which their companions, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Czech Pérezfourth in the main timed, they will do it from the second.

In the third row will be the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton y Lando Norriswhile in the fourth will appear the remaining man of Mercedes, George Russelltogether with the Spanish pilot of Alpine.

“The pace has been there all weekend. If I go dry like in the second free practice, everything will be fine; If I go as in the third, I will have to suffer, ”said the Spaniard from Ferrari, who received public congratulations from his team leader, the Italian-Swiss, after getting out of the red car. Mattia Binotto.

Verstappen dominated the first two rounds of qualifying, but had to cede the final lead to Sainz, who this Saturday achieved the ‘pole’ number 23 for Spain in F1, almost ten years after Alonso, author of the other 22, signed the last one at the 2012 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim; and also for Ferrari.

“It was a good qualifying, I felt comfortable out there. Obviously the track was very slippery: my 360-degree spin in Q3 (the third round of qualifying) was a new tire warm-up technique,” Verstappen commented humorously. “But overall I think we did a great job; and we have a great race car,” he added.

Everything indicates that this Sunday Sainz could take his first victory, which he has been cooking over a slow fire. This time, from the first place on the grid, he almost touches that goal with his fingertips. The tenth race of the World Championship is scheduled for 52 laps, to complete a route of 306.2 kilometers.

HOUR: 14:00 GMT (11:00 ARG-CHI-URU / 10:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 09:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports

TOP 5 CLASSIFICATION

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 175 puntos

2- Czech Perez (Red Bull) 129 points

3- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 126 points

4- George Russell (Mercedes) 111 points

5- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 102 points

