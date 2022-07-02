Carlos Sainz Jr. achieved the first pole of his career and will start first with his Ferrari at the British GP

It will not be another day in the professional career of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard aboard the Ferrari got his first pole position in Formula 1 and will start on the starting grid of the British Grand Prix that will be held this Sunday at the circuit of Silverstone.

Under intense rain, which was the protagonist throughout the qualifying day, the driver of the Maranello team achieved the best time on his last lap and overtook Max Verstappen and his teammate Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard achieved a time of 1:40.983 and he surpassed by only 0.072 the current world champion with his Red Bull (1:41.055) and the Monegasque with the other Ferrari, who made a time of 1:41.298.

Qualifying had all the seasoning on one of the most iconic tracks in F1 history. Verstappen comfortably dominated both Q1 and Q2, always with the rain as the protagonist. But in the final Q3, the weather was a factor: when the driver from the Netherlands and Leclerc were in search of lowering their records, they suffered two slips on the wet track that prevented them from keeping the number 1 in the qualifying round.

In this way, on the eve of his 150th Grand Prix, Sainz Jr. enjoyed the partial victory on Saturday. “It was a good lap, I was struggling a lot with the standing water. Pole came as a little surprise. The pace has been there all weekend”, said the Spaniard after achieving first place with his Ferrari. Furthermore, he rated “terrible” the effort he had to make to avoid stagnant water in some parts of the circuit.

In the second row for this Sunday’s race will be Sergio Czech Perez. The Mexican aboard his other Red Bull finished ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamiltonwhile Lando Norris He was 6th with his McLaren. Fernando Alonso y George Russell they completed the top eight. For its part, Zhou Guanyu was ninth and Nicholas Latifi it reached position number 10, in its first appearance in Q3 so far this season.

Sainz Jr achieved his first pole in Formula 1 (REUTERS / Matt Dunham)

It is an unforgettable day for Spanish sport. It is that after the 22 pole positions that Fernando Alonso achieved -the last one in Germany 2012, a decade ago-, Sainz J. ended a streak of more than 3,600 days without victories in qualifications for Spain: It was 9 years, 11 months and 10 days without seeing a Spaniard finish at the head of a classification in the highest category of world motorsports.

Thanks to adding his first pole position (plus 11 podiums and 2 fastest laps with 638.5 points in his F1 history), the Spaniard joined the list of Iberian drivers who have already left their mark on the big circus. Alonso is the most successful with 32 wins, 22 poles, 23 fastest laps and 98 podiums, while behind both is Pedro de la Rosa with a fastest lap (35 points) and Alfonso de Portago with a podium (4 points).

Heading into the final competition, Verstappen adds 175 points and is the leader of the drivers’ championship. He is followed by his teammate, Checo Pérez, who has 129, three more than Leclerc (126) with his Ferrari. In the constructors’ cup, the team that is in the lead is Red Bull, which leads the Prancing Horse by 76 units (308 to 224).

