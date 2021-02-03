Carlos Salcedo revealed that he preferred to sign with Chivas, despite having an offer in Europe

Carlos Salcedo said that he was able to reach Europe before signing with Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Carlos Salcedo, defender of the UANL Tigres, told that was able to reach Europe before signing with Chivas from Guadalajara. However, he pointed out that he opted for the Mexican club instead of going to the Old Continent.

“From there I was going to go to Belgium and When I was going to go to Belgium, Nestor and ‘Chepo’ de la Torre spoke to me, they told me if I wanted to go to Chivas, that they were interested, “said the player in a live that he did on his official Instagram account.

The central remarked that the rojiblanco box put him a clause that he described as “attractive”. He recalled that if they managed to get the Guadalajara team out of the relegation zone, the defender could live his first European experience.

“They put a clause on me where it said that if the team was saved, at that moment we were fighting for relegation, They told me that if we were saved automatically I could go to EuropeI think it was something very attractive, “he said.

The center-back remarked that the rojiblanco team put a clause on him that he described as “attractive” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

It is worth remembering that Salcedo is a youth squad for the Tigres, but he never made his Liga MX debut with them. It was until he had a big step through it Real Salt Lake, in Major Legue Soccer (MLS), where he caught the attention of the Sacred Herd.

“Why didn’t I debut in Tigres? Because I left around 17 years old, from there I went to MLSI made my debut at Real Salt Lake, it went well for me in the two seasons I was there, ”said the 27-year-old footballer.

After returning to Mexico, the defender was the undisputed starter during the successful management of the Argentine Matias Almeyda. In the three tournaments that he was in Guadalajara he got his first title at raise the Copa MX against León.

Carlos played in the Old Continent with Fiorentina in Italy and with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

Also, according to the Liga MX page, accumulated 5,110 minutes on the court in 59 games. In all those meetings he got a goal cry and the bitter experience of leaving the pitch for an expulsion.

“It was a big step, because it helped me to have a good foundation and from there, when I went to EuropeWell, you were already more done as a player ”, concluded the also Mexican and World Cup team.

And, just as they promised it in the Chivas, Carlos traveled to Italy to play for Fiorentina. In addition, it had a second stage in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt, his last club on the Old Continent.

It wasn’t until the Clausura 2019 tournament that Salcedo returned to his country and to the team that formed him as a footballer: the UANL Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

It was until the Clausura 2019 tournament when Salcedo returned to his country and to the team that formed him as a footballer: the UANL Tigers. With the felines, in addition to being a starter in Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s scheme, he has been able to celebrate the Liga MX title and the one in the Champions League from Concacaf.

With this last championship, the defender and the university students got a ticket to go for the first time in their history to the Club World Cup. This Thursday they will debut in the international competition when they face the Ulsan hyundai, champion of Asia.

The meeting between the Mexicans and the South Koreans will be this Thursday February 8 at 8:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time). The field will be that of the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar and the television broadcast in Mexico will be in charge of the network Fox Sports.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

“Liga MX has more difficulty than MLS,” said Mauro Manotas, Xolos forward

In Spain, Álvaro Fidalgo, reinforcement of America, was classified as the “Iniesta of Real Madrid”

Javier Aguirre was sincere after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Rayados: “We would be children of the chi … if we send a sick player”

Who is Álvaro Fidalgo, the new reinforcement of América from the Real Madrid quarry