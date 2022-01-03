Carlos Salcedo tested positive for COVID-19; one more contagion in Tigres

(Foto: Twitter/@Csalcedojr)

A few days to start the Clausura 2022 tournament Carlos Salcedo, player of Tigers, shared on social networks that he contracted COVID-19. With a brief message posted on his official Twitter account, he announced that he became ill and consequently will be absent for the first day of the tournament.

He also accompanied his publication with a photograph of him. In the image you can see the Titan wearing a KN95 mask and lying on his bed.

This is how he shared his contagion with his followers:

“Fu… .k Covid!… How much more for this nightmare to end?”, He wrote.

Through Twitter Carlos Salcedo shared his coronavirus contagion (Photo: Twitter / @ Csalcedojr)

Immediately different supporters of the central defender sent him messages of encouragement and wished him a speedy recovery. Another sector of fans asked him how long he would be absent with Tigers

The player of the feline team did not give more details about his health or what symptoms he presents, he only limited himself to sharing his contagion. Until now the club has not shared a statement that gives more details of the condition in which his player is and the period that he will be absent.

On December 31 the Titan He still lived with the rest of the club and trained with some players from Miguel Herrera’s roster, so there is a possibility that there will be more infected in the club but only that will be known in the course of the days and the measures taken by the sports institution.

So far no more details of Salcedo’s health are known after testing positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresOficial)

It should be noted that it is not the first contagion experienced by the group led by the Louse Herrera since in recent days it notified about the contagion of three club members; two from the coaching staff and staff besides a footballer.

Although they did not reveal the name of the player, in recent days it was reported that Carlos Gonzalez had presented symptoms of the disease, consequently it would be the positive case within the institution.

Each of the people who tested positive is already isolated and with the club’s medical observations. Now with the contagion of Salcedo the same measure will be taken. Another of the cases that Tigres also reported involved Jesus Angulo, his reinforcement from Atlas.

Jesús Angulo, reinforcement of Tigres, tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Twitter / @ quirino_galvan)

After medical tests were performed, Angulo tested positive for COVID-19 so he did not immediately show up with Miguel Herrera and isolated himself at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

For him Liga BBVA MX protocol For the resumption of the Mexican soccer tournaments, Salcedo will be absent from training and games for a period of two weeks, as this is established by the guidelines to prevent the coronavirus in the Mexican league.

Recently the authorities of the Mexican league shared their most recent figure of confirmed coronavirus infections in the different national football clubs. A few days after the start of the Closing 2022 activity, an increase in positive cases was reported.

Until December 30, 2021, the Liga BBVA MX carried out a total of 3,757 tests, of which 93 were positive (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos / Armando Marín / JAM MEDIA)

Until December 30, 2021 the Liga BBVA MX carried out a total of 3 thousand 757 tests, of which 93 were positive. The contagions have occurred in the different categories of football; In the men’s First Division, 463 tests were carried out and 26 infections were located.

In the Liga MX Women 498 tests were carried out and it was locatedn 21 infections, last in the league of MX expansion conducted 440 tests and detected 23 contagions. While in lower categories of basic forces, 23 positive cases and more than 2 thousand tests carried out.

