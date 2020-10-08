Carlos Santana Launches Cannabis Brand Honoring Plant’s Latin Heritage

Carlos Santana has joined the ranks of stoner icons like Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson and Wiz Khalifa together with his personal hashish model. Mirayo is a line of premium merchandise in partnership with Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Left Coast Ventures, the corporate that additionally produces such manufacturers as Marley Pure and Grateful Lifeless drummer Mickey Hart’s Thoughts Your head. Mirayo by Santana is described as “a solar grown hashish line that honors the religious and historical Latin heritage of the plant.”

The religious Santana has made positive his Mirayo model displays his personal philosophy, which entails what he dubs “willpower, discovery, and self-actualization.” The identify is a mixture of “my” and “ray” in Spanish.

Santana Cannabis

Courtesy of Left Coast Ventures

The guitar virtuoso pays heed to hashish’ particular properties. “In my expertise, it may possibly improve meditative reflection and inventive expression,” he mentioned in an announcement. “It could dispel damaging doubt to disclose the eternal present of our uniqueness. With Mirayo, I hope to assist individuals use hashish as a door to a extra benevolent conduct like kindness and compassion.”

Left Coast Ventures CEO Brett Cummings thought of it “an honor” to work with Santana. “He’s a musical legend who embraces historical heritage, deep spirituality and self-discovery with produces that improve the mind-body power move.” To not point out an intense longing for Twinkies.

Mirayo will embrace five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls and seven-gram jars of entire flower, in sativa (“Radiance”), hybrid (“Symmetry”) and indica (“Centered”) strains.

Distribution is rolling out now at choose dispensaries within the Bay Space and Southern California, with an emphasis on Latinx-owned retailers.