Carlos Saura, Vittorio Storaro’s ‘King of the Whole World’ To Latido

“The King of the Whole World” (“El Rey de Todo el Mundo”), a musical drama directed by “Carmen’s” Carlos Saura and lit by “Apocalypse Now” cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, has been snapped up for world gross sales by Latido Movies.

The deal was sealed as the Toronto Pageant hit its full stride on Friday. Spanish distribution rights have been acquired by distribution home Syldavia.

Starring Ana de la Reguera (“Ana,” “Military of the Demise”), Manuel García Rulfo (“Magnificent 7,” “Greyhound”), “The King of All the World” is fiction – so extra in step with Saura’s Cannes and Bafta profitable “Carmen” (1983) in addition to “Tango” (1998), for which Saura has received worldwide fame and Oscar nominations, than his latter-day, extra informative documentaries.

Damián Alcazar (“Narcos,” “La Delgada Línea Amarilla”) and Enrique Arce (“Cash Heist,” “Terminator Darkish Destiny”) co-star.

The plot is hallmark Saura: World-famous choreographer Sara (De la Reguera) is requested by her former boyfriend Manuel, a stage director (García Rulfo), to assist him put together a brand new play.

A extremely aggressive casting name follows; two of the high dancers Diego (Isaac Hernández) and Inés (Greta Elizondo) are chosen to carry out the leads and fall in love.

However Inés has doubts about persevering with in the manufacturing, largely on account of a sophisticated relationship together with her father Angel (Enrique Arce) who has pulled one trick too many with a mobster Don Anselmo (Alcázar) who will cease at nothing to hunt revenge.

Hernández is the lead dancer of the English Nationwide Ballet, Elizondo the lead dancer of the Mexican Nationwide Ballet.

Juxtaposing artwork and actuality in a dizzy combine the place it’s not simple to differentiate the two, “The King of the Whole World” is described as a musical drama that activates the want to bounce, create and love and the way exhausting all of that is in a dangerously ultra-competitive world.

The title marks Saura’s first embrace of Mexican music, people and fashionable, working with top-notch Mexican and Latin expertise as, due to the exploding Spanish-language drama sequence scene, the area is starting to develop its personal star system.

A Mexican-Spanish manufacturing of Pipa Movies, the movie marks the solo debut as a producer of entrepreneur Eusebio Pacha after he served as affiliate producer on the field workplace hit “Los del Tunel” and documentary “Sara Baras, todas las voces.”

At present in post-production, the place it has initiated its mixing, “The King of the Whole World” shall be prepared for supply in the subsequent few months.