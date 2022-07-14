Carlos Slim is no longer the owner, Grupo Pachuca became a shareholder of Real Oviedo

Grupo Pachuca and Grupo Carso will operate Real Oviedo of Spanish soccer (Photo: Twitter/@RealOviedo)

Spanish soccer is hosting more and more capital from Mexican companies. Amid a wave of new investments in various sports institutions, the Real Oviedo confirmed an association with Pachuca Group. In this sense, the entity that owns Club León y Pachuca became majority shareholder y displaced al Carso Groupof Carlos Slimof said step.

Through a statement released through its official website, Real Oviedo’s Board of Directors and Shareholders’ Meeting announced the acceptance of the offer proposed by the Mexican entity with 27 years of experience in the field of football. In that sense, the Pachuca Group managed to acquire more than 50% of the shares.

“In the past, GRUPO CARSO and GRUPO PACHUCA have been partners in Mexican Soccer (…) The success of this partnership, based on experience and knowledge, encourages us to share control and management of Real Oviedo with him Pachuca Groupheaded by its president Jesús Martínez Patiño, who will have 51% of actions, staying Carso Group with 20% and thousands of enthusiastic shareholders with 29%”, reads the statement.

Real Oviedo and Sporting Gijón will have capital from Mexican companies from the 2022-23 season (Photo: Eloy Alonso/EFE)

In this regard, they reported start of the procedures before the Higher Sports Council to request your authorization in the start of operations with the two Mexican companies jointly.

In the event that the Iberian authorities accept the association, the Mexican companies will begin the implementation of a sports project similar to the one that led them to obtain a two-time championship with Club León, as well as one more with the Tuzos de Pachuca. Nevertheless, the target with the azulones will have different parameters to those of a First Division team.

At the end of the season 2021-22the Real Oviedo finished in seventh place in the second division of Spanish football. With 68 units, they were one step away from being able to play the play-offs to aspire to obtain a place in the maximum circuit. In that sense, the promotion will become priority for the 2022-23 campaign.

Arturo Elías Ayub attended the club’s celebrations when he was promoted to the second division in 2015 (Photo: [email protected])

In the year 2012in the midst of a complex economic and sporting situation, the Real Oviedo ran the risk of disappearing forever. Months after the fatal outcome for the fans, the journalist Paco González, in charge of the Spanish radio program Game timeheld a call with Arturo Elijah Ayub posing as Emilio Butragueño.

During the joke, the announcer mentioned to Ayub that his son-in-law, Carlos SlimI could put the €1.9 million remaining for the rescue of the sports entity. Arturo Elías left the space stating that he would make the deal, although following the tenor of his interlocutor. However, in the following hours he began to receive thousands of interactions on Twitter with the #SOSOviedo.

David Faitelson recalled the financial presence of Grupo Carso and Grupo Pachuca at Real Oviedo, as well as that of Grupo Orlegi at Sporting Gijón (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

The day after the call, Ayub and Slim discussed the situation; the tycoon agreed to invest EUR 2 million through the Carso Group. According to what the youngest of the businessmen told years later, the words of Slim Helú that approved the operation were: “You get into it. You can’t let a hobby like that die.”.

The Real Oviedo got the ascent to the second division in 2015 under the tutelage of Carso Group. Seven years later, Arturo Elías Ayub ruled on the sale of the majority shares to the Pachuca Group.

“May the hearts of the Oviedistas feel illusion and confidence. We are in the best hands. Have no doubt that mine will continue to beat close to you, full of gratitude and pride for being part of your past, present and future. Let’s go with everything, Real Oviedo”, he published on his verified Twitter account. @arturoelias.

