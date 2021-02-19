Carlos Vela appeared in the pre-list of the Mexican National Team for the Tokyo Olympics

The last time Vela wore the Aztec shirt was in the round of 16 of Russia 2018, when Mexico fell 2-0 to Brazil (Photo: Reuters)

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Carlos candle He decided give up to the calls of the Mexican team, arguing that he wished to leave the place to younger players that they arrive at the best time Qatar World Cup 2022.

However, there is a competition that could change your mind: The “Tokyo 2020” Olympic Games. And it is that the star forward of Los Angeles FC (MLS) was considered by the technician Jaime Lozano on the 62-player pre-list that he delivered to the Mexican Olympic Committee (WITH), to participate in the summer fair, according to sources ESPN.

It is worth mentioning that to be in the preliminary list, each of the players must have signed a registration form, so “El Bombardero” should have give your authorization to appear. Along with Vela, names like Raul Jimenez e Hirving Lozano, figures from Wolverhampton (Premier League) and Napoli (Serie A), respectively.

Vela is one of the top stars in MLS; He has even won the MVP (Photo: Instagram / carlosv11_)

The flirtation between Carlos and “Jimmy” Lozano has been constant. Last year, former Arsenal and Real Sociedad stated that would like to participate in the OlympicsFurthermore, his brother, Enrique Vela, confirmed that intention to the same media.

I think going to a World Cup or the Olympics is always rewarding, motivating, really, and hopefully I can go. It is a pending account, he could not go in the previous ones and hopefully he can go now

For his part, Lozano, Tri Sub-23 strategist, also recognized in 2020 that he would like to have Vela for the tournament that, in its edition of London 2012, Mexico got the gold medal, beating in the final Brazil of Neymar, Oscar and Hulk.

Jaime Lozano, coach of the under-23 team, announced the provisional list of the team that will face the pre-Olympic (Photo: Twitter @ FMF)

Happy with Vela, it is one of the best that national football has given in recent years and Vela is not used to running for a National Team, what a thrill that a player like him has that illusion. What has happened to him in his life has suited him well, at the time, when he could be, he was not, and he would like to complement his career with the Olympic Games, that excites me a lot

To fulfill the dream of both, Mexico must sort out first to the final of the Pre-Olympic, which will be held next March, in the city of Guadalajara.

Chicharito and his possible nod to “Tata” Martino

(Photo: Instragram / CH14_)

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández made a strange publication on his official Instagram profile with Carlos Vela, which has been interpreted by users of social networks such as un message to Gerardo “Tata” Martino, technical director of the Aztec team.

The current Los Angeles Galaxy forward shared the image in which you see him together Vela, attacker of the rival team of the city of California.

In the photograph they look very smiling before a game of the national team. Even Hernández tagged the official account of the Mexico National Team.

The last time the Argentine technical director summoned the forward was in the friendlies of September 2019 against the United States and Argentina, in which he scored a goal for the “Stars and Stripes” team.

Since then, it has not been required for any of the national commitments and largely because of the good time that the figure of the Wolverhampton of the Premier League, Raúl Jiménez.

