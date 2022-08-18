Carlos Zambrano broke the silence after his fight with Pipa Benedetto: “It was a slap, I didn’t expect it”

Carlos Zambrano spoke about the fight he starred in with Darío Benedetto: “It was a ‘slap’, I didn’t expect it”

Carlos Zambrano spoke for the first time about the fight he starred in with Darío Benedetto in the tunnel on the way to the changing rooms of the Racing Club field, the last Sunday for date 13 of the Professional League. The Peruvian defender had not expressed himself until now and had only shared a tweet a few hours after the incident in Avellaneda, where Boca Juniors tied goalless, with a controversial ending due to the clear penalty that Fernando Rapallini did not sanction for Xeneize.

“Complicated match, but ‘The Delivery’ is not negotiated”, was the brief message that the 33-year-old defender wrote on his Twitter account. His brother joined him, who ironically on the same social network: “I have never seen so many photos and videos of my brother after a game. What’s more, they hardly ever strike him out.” Of course, the message was in reference to the number of times the transmission focused on the blow he had on his left cheekbone.

This Wednesday, a few hours before the match that Boca Juniors will play against Rosario Central for date 14 of the local tournament, Carlos Zambrano shared a story of Instagram in which he shows total optimism for the duel they will have at night against Carlos Tevez’s team at La Bombonera. “Good morning, today you win”, posted the defender.

The messages of Carlos Zambrano and his brother on social networks after the fight with Benedetto

Nevertheless, It was the grade he gave the Trome diary from Peru which took on greater importance, since until now he had not specified about the fight. In said medium, the defender gave details of the fight he had with Benedetto and showed his anger at the two-match ban he received and which he will end up serving next Sunday against Defense and Justice in Florencio Varela, for the 15th round.

In the first instance, Zambrano mentioned that the consequences on his face have already been overcome. In addition, he revealed that he received a fist bump from Pipa Benedetto. However, he later accepted the apology requested by his teammate. “It was nothing serious, it was just swelling. It was a slap, I didn’t expect it… The comrades grabbed us immediately. In the dressing room, he apologized to me. I held back”he claimed.

The same source consulted Carlos Zambrano regarding his opinion due to the different reactions in the Argentine and international media after learning of his controversy with Benedetto in the match played at the Cilindro de Avellaneda stadium. However, he avoided commenting.. “I’m not much to see the news that is published here (Argentina), I prefer to be calm and I do not know what they have said”, assured the Peruvian defender.

On the other hand, Zambrano referred to the suspension for two games due to the incident last weekend. The 33-year-old soccer player showed his disagreement with the punishment and assured that it seems unfair. “I do not agree, because I am taking it for free. It’s not fair, I didn’t do anything, I feel uncomfortable, but it only remains to accept.

For his part, Riquelme made his position known due to the mishap between the footballers. He described it as a “discussion” and that it is their turn to “reflect. It’s time for them to think.” The idol and current vice president of Boca Juniors insisted that what happened should have remained in the “locker room.” But, he also assured that both players had a talk and managed to resolve their differences.

