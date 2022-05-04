Carlos Zambrano clarified his statements about retirement, recounted Boca’s intimacy and crossed over to journalism for criticism of the team

The crossing of Carlos Zambrano to the critical journalists of Boca Juniors

Carlos Zambrano was on everyone’s lips after he stated his intention to retire from football. With a contract at Boca Juniors and in full competition with his Peruvian team, which will play a playoff to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he had to go out to clarify his statements which, according to him, were misunderstood. “I was surprised by everything that is being talked about. It’s been a long time since I spoke to the press and I decided to do it because they are saying that I want to retire, and it’s strong, “he began his release. Likewise, the Peruvian defender clarified that he does not regret what he said.

“I said I don’t want to get up anymore and they cut the whole video. I said that sometimes it’s hard for me to get up. I’ve been in my career for so many years, sometimes it’s hard for me, but I enjoy being there, with my teammates, I’m happy in training. It’s not that I want to retire, they’ve taken it very lightly.” commented in dialogue with F-Team for ESPN.

“Sometimes I’m tired of getting up early, but it doesn’t mean I want to go to the club, it’s illogical. I’m almost 33, I know my career is shortening and in a couple of years I can quit football. I prefer to leave football than football to leave me”, He stated, while clarifying: “I do not regret what I said at all, it was misunderstood. I have one more year of my contract with Boca, I feel very good, and I am also one step away from the World Cup. It would be illogical to think that. I’m about to fulfill a dream of going to the World Cup”.

Zambrano, likewise, recognized that the Boca world is very demanding and it exceeded their expectations. “I am clear about the demands, but I did not imagine this before coming. overwhelms you a lot and that I hardly see news. I know that at the time they hit me a lot, it is understandable and it is the job of journalists. Just as they lift you up, they also lower you. I have it very clear, but Other than that, I feel very comfortable at the club, with the leadership, with the coach. There is a very good relationship, even though many things were said last year, of situations of indiscipline, where without any proof of anything I was involved. I never went out to deny or anything, I know how all this is handled, “he criticized.

The Peruvian resumed his description of everything that Boca involves and the demands for results that he demands of you. “I didn’t imagine it, it’s too much. It surprises me that there is so much talk about Boca and more negative things than the positive things that can be done. We are aware of that and what we players long for the most is the Copa Libertadores. It is costing us, but we have to be positive and face the game in Bolivia and win yes or yes, there is no other way. All matches for Boca are finals, you can’t draw, it’s all win, win and win. Against the Bolivians it is to win yes or yes”.

On whether he had a dialogue with Ricardo Garecacoach of the Peruvian National Team, for his statements, added: “He didn’t call me at all. There is a good relationship and he knows what I think. I told everyone, I’m one step away from retirement, but it doesn’t mean I’m retiring in Boca. I don’t want football to leave me. There are very good guys and you have to be aware that they are hungrier than you and sometimes you have to leave the place to them. Like all of you, when you wake up not wanting to go to work, but that’s not that you don’t enjoy it.

“I could say many things, but ask my colleagues and see how I am in private. I arrive and I am one of the most positive, I lift my spirits, I always put my grain. Going to train Ezeiza is also complicated, but I’m at the club and I put all my efforts into it. I get up at 6 to take my daughter to school, traffic in Casa Amarilla or Ezeiza, you know what it is”, continued Carlos Zambrano, who did not hesitate to defend the team against criticism from journalism.

“Every time we win 1-0, there are more critics than positive things. If we tie, criticism… In the intimacy of the group we laugh at everything that happens because they always get caught with one. We are aware of how we play and that we can give more, we are not performing as well as we can. People are right, we’re not playing well, but it’s not like they beat us just like that. We have only lost three games, if we had been so bad they would have won all our games. That is why I say that they are partially right, we know that we can give more and we have to give more. Trying to play well and win well is costing us. Sometimes we are winning and they tie us and the team has not reacted. But the team is aware of that”, clarified the Peruvian.

Finally, and going back to journalism, he wanted to make it clear that he enjoys being a Boca Juniors player. “I am happy to be in such a big club and with a victory all this becomes more beautiful. To enjoy the moment more, which are few because I turn on the TV and hear more criticism than positive things about the team. That’s uncomfortable, but I understand it because it is part of the work of journalists. Sometimes they hit from all sides, I take it lightly but sometimes my younger colleagues have a harder time”.

Other phrases by Carlos Zambrano:

His performance in Boca : “Now I feel calmer. I know the first year I had mistakes, there was one per game that I was in the photo and I understand that they crush that on me. I am sincere and when I burst I burst, I say things as they are. I prefer to avoid speaking to the press, although I made the decision today to do so. My comments were sincere and misunderstood. I plan to play football for a few more years and play in my country, which I left when I was very young. I live a moment when some things are heavy, they tire you. People prefer that I remain silent and not say it, I have people who have gone through the same thing and have not let go and have had a bad time.

renovation with the Xeneize : “It’s a complicated question, until now I haven’t talked about anything with the leadership. I’m in the biggest in America and we have to see how things turn out”.

Full support for Battaglia : “We are going to support him to the last, the same thing happened with Miguel (Russo). We are a group, we are not going to turn our backs on any of us. We are fourth (in the Copa Libertadores) but it depends on us, if we win there (for Bolivia) and with two home games at the Bombonera… We know it is difficult, but the results are coming and we are gaining confidence. We have to keep working.”

The good economic life of your loved ones : “Thank God my family is calm, they walk alone. Now I am a burden to them (laughs). When he was little he had a backpack so big that he knew he couldn’t fail. There comes a time when you want to enjoy life. I do not regret anything, it is the job that one chose, but there comes a time when one gets tired of the day to day, there is nothing wrong with it”.

