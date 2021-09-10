Carlos Zambrano ‘exploded’ in networks due to lack of Neymar in Peru vs Brazil by Qualifiers

Carlos Zambrano stopped being called up to the national team since his expulsion against Brazil in Lima for Qualifying.

Carlos Zambrano, Peruvian defender, was the great absent in the last call of Ricardo Gareca for the triple date of Qualifying Qatar 2022. Likewise, the Boca Juniors player was very attentive to the games of the ‘Bicolor’. Especially the last against Brazil, which left him very upset by Neymar’s foul against Alexander Callens in the Pernambuco Arena.

The action that angered Carlos Zambrano occurred at 89 ‘of the final part of the match, when Brazil comfortably beat Peru 2-0 after errors by Anderson Santamaría. Alexander Callens put strong pressure on Neymar and he slapped him in the face that ended in a foul in favor of the Peruvian team.

Wilmar Roldán, referee of the match, only took the yellow card from Neymar, something that none of Ricardo Gareca’s players liked. Everyone asked for the red one, but the Colombian was sure of his decision on the field. Nor did they call him from the VAR so he can review the play. The defender stood up and everything continued as normal.

Although the action did not pass to greater, in social networks they ‘stoned’ judge Wilmar Roldán. One of those who criticized him the most is Carlos Zambrano, who was not considered for these qualifying matches. “What a shame Roldán! The VAR is conspicuous by its absence! A disaster!” , launched the footballer fan of Alianza Lima. His post generated many reactions from fans.

Many took advantage of this reaction from Carlos Zambrano to ask him to return to the national team. This after the bad feeling that Anderson Santamaría’s performance left them in these last qualifying rounds. In fact, central defense is one of Ricardo Gareca’s strongest headaches.

CARLOS ZAMBRANO IS NO LONGER CONSIDERED BY THE ‘TIGER’.

Since he was sent off in Peru vs Brazil on October 13, 2020 for Qualifying, popular ‘Kaiser’ stopped being called to the Peruvian team. Zambrano was not in the Copa América 2021 either. Of course, he always supported everyone’s team from the stands, surely hoping to be taken into account again.

YOUR CROSSING WITH NEYMAR

After the red card in said meeting, Carlos Zambrano described Neymar as a “clown” due to his constant falls throughout the 90 minutes. All this in a duel that was marked by the controversial arbitration of the Chilean Julio Bascuñán. The Brazilian, of course, was not silent and reminded him of the 3 goals he scored that day at Nacional de Lima.

WHAT DOES THE TECHNICIAN SAY ABOUT ZAMBRANO’S ABSENCE?

Ricardo Gareca was consulted, after the 2-0 defeat against Brazil, for the absence of Carlos Zambrano (and Pedro Aquino) in the Peruvian team. “I’m not going to talk about those who are not,” said the Argentine, limiting himself to leaving a message for the footballer. Will you call him back for the next Triple Playoff round? We will have to wait until October.

