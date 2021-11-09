Carlos Zambrano or Christian Ramos? The big doubt in defense for Peru vs Bolivia by Qualifiers

Carlos Zambrano and Christian Ramos: only one will play against Bolivia in the qualifying rounds.

Peru will host Bolivia this Thursday with the mission of getting the 3 points that allow him to continue dreaming of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Ricardo Gareca recovered his best midfield men forward: André Carrillo and Renato Tapia, so his concern moved to another area of ​​the field.

It is the central defense that generates doubts (in a good way) for the ‘Tigre’. Carlos Zambrano and Christian Ramos fight to appear in the starting eleven of the Peruvian team. Both have different characteristics and alternated in these South American Qualifiers. Who will you choose for the clash with Bolivia?

Alexander Callens is the fixed one in the background of the ‘white and red’. The New York City player played a great Copa América in Brazil and became the undisputed starter on the left. The chalaco has already played with the ‘Kaiser’ and the ‘Sombra’, so he has no problem making a pair with any of them.

Both Christian Ramos and Carlos Zambrano were in the previous call for the ‘bicolor’. The first was against Chile (victory) and Bolivia (defeat), while the second aligned against Argentina (defeat). The 2 were firm beyond the results, so it all comes down to the level of individual details.

Bolivia’s Carmelo Algaranaz (C) and Peru’s Christian Ramos (L) vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, on October 10, 2021. (Photo by Martin Alipaz / POOL / AFP)

Carlos Zambrano he has better passing game in attack. Boca Juniors always appears as a goal option in the stopped balls of the Peruvian team. And against? His bad temper, something he can’t always control. In fact, it cost him several expulsions with the ‘team of all’.

Carlos Zambrano stopped being called up to the national team since his expulsion against Brazil in Lima for Qualifying.

Christian Ramos, meanwhile, is more solid at the bottom. He busts it when the play calls for it. His weakness is 1 vs 1 and his little participation when the team seeks to get out playing. He does not usually have a rough game.

Everything will depend on what Ricardo Gareca looks for, defensively, in Peru vs. Bolivia. What is clear is that he needs to take the 3 points to go out of the last places in the Qatar 2022 Qualifying table.

The match between Peruvians and Bolivians will take place on Thursday, November 11 at the National Stadium in Lima, from 9:00 pm (local time) on the signals of Latina TV (open signal) and Movistar Deportes (cable).

KEEP READING:

Peru vs Bolivia: capacity, ticket sales and what you should know about the qualifying match

Gianluca Lapadula before Peru vs Bolivia: “I lack the goal, I will go first if there is a penalty”

Marcelo Martins prior to Peru vs Bolivia: “These matches are the two most important of the Qualifiers”