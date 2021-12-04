Carlsen beat Nepomniachtchi in the longest game in chess history for the world title

Magnus Carlsen junto a Ian Nepomniachtchi (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

The current world chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, beat Ian Nepomniachtchi in the sixth game of the Dubai match with the title at stake, after eight hours of fierce combat that allows the Norwegian to take the lead on the scoreboard by 3.5 to 2.5 points.

During the sixth game -the duel is agreed at 14- The Russian challenger gave up on move 136, making the game the longest in the history of title matches. It should be noted that the first to reach 7.5 points will win the final victory. The game will take place during the Universal Exhibition Dubai 2021 “connecting minds, creating the future” (connecting minds, creating the future) and will distribute prizes for 2 million euros.

Magnus took advantage of the second day of rest and prepared an opening with White aimed at surprising an opponent who seemed to have everything planned. The champion opened with a queen’s pawn and already on the eighth move (8.c4 … dxc4), the game plunged into territory little explored in master chess.

For the first time in this match, Nepomniachtchi had to spend a lot of time thinking about his operations in the middle of the opening (13 minutes before playing 10 … Nc6), but so did the Norwegian, even to a greater extent. Each player has two hours to make their first 40 moves, and at one point Carlsen had only three minutes to make 12 plays.

But when the champion found himself pressed for time, it was the Russian who made the first serious mistake, whose position seemed lost after playing 31 … Bb2. The gift, however, was returned by the Norwegian two moves later (33.Rd1) and the first time control was reached in a complex position with options for both sides.

The chess champion Magnus Carlsen (EFE / EPA / Georgi Licovski)



Carlsen had traded his white queen for the two black rooks and, with the help of his knight, set out to press in an ending against queen and bishop. conducive to bringing out his exquisite technique. Unlike previous games, Magnus was very ambitious and set about inflicting slow submission on Nepo., who saved that first mistake, played dynamic and solid to ward off threats, always walking on the wire.

With rook, knight and two pawns against the lonely black queen, Carlsen maneuvered slowly to achieve microscopic advantages. The advance of a single square cost him an hour and thus he was suffocating his rival with infinite patience. As the white pawns approached the coronation, Nepo bowed his king.

Carlsen, champion since 2013, with three successful defenses, who has held the privileged position of No. 1 in the world for a decade, a period that includes a world record of 125 games without knowing the defeat, is widely a favorite for the world of chess and betting. And although the candidate, Nepo (as his colleagues call him), is No. 5 in the ranking and the best Soviet chess player of the last two years -with no lesser addition: he is the only player on the circuit with a favorable score against him. Norwegian-, the confrontation is presented as an unequal battle; a fight, perhaps, reminiscent of the biblical duel between David and Goliath.

This Saturday the candidate will have the initiative of the white pieces in the seventh game, which marks the first half of the match.

With information from EFE

