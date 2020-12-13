Carol Sutton, ‘Queen Sugar’ and ‘Metal Magnolias’ Actor, Dies at 76

Actor Carol Sutton, who made appearances in “Metal Magnolias” and “Queen Sugar,” died Thursday evening of issues from COVID-19. She was 76.

The actor spent her final months at the Touro Infirmary in her native metropolis of New Orleans, the place she was handled for the virus.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Sutton’s demise and remembered the late actor in an announcement launched on Friday. “Carol Sutton was virtually the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the levels throughout town for many years,” she wrote. “The world might acknowledge her from her performances in motion pictures and on TV — whether or not it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — however we’ll at all times keep in mind her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters and the nice and cozy coronary heart she shared along with her fellow solid and crew in productions corresponding to ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin within the Solar.’ Could she relaxation in God’s good peace.”

Sutton appeared in an episode of “Queen Sugar” set in Louisiana, and performed Nurse Pam within the 1989 comedy movie “Metal Magnolias,” starring Sally Discipline and Dolly Parton. Extra just lately, she held roles in episodes of “True Detective” and “Lovecraft Nation.”

Since her debut within the late Nineteen Sixties in Dashiki Undertaking Theatre productions, Sutton has carried out on levels throughout New Orleans in productions corresponding to “The Final Madam,” “Native Tongues” and “A Raisin within the Solar.”

She made her on-screen debut in 1974 with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and appeared in motion pictures “Monster’s Ball, “Ray” and “The Assist,” amongst others.

Ava DuVernay, creator of the OWN collection “Queen Sugar,” additionally celebrated the profession of Sutton, tweeting, “It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and display to our present as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, ‘Stare at the Identical Fires.’ Could she rise and relaxation in peace and energy.”