Carole Baskin, Dancing With the Stars Airs Don Lewis Family Commercial

Carole Baskin confronted scrutiny on “Tiger King” over the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis in 1997, and Lewis’ household reignited the thriller with a industrial that aired throughout Baskin’s debut on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The industrial aired throughout the “Dancing With the Stars” telecast Monday night time in Tampa and Jacksonville, in addition to different markets, Selection has confirmed. Lewis’ daughters, former assistant and household legal professional requested that viewers with any data on Lewis’ disappearance or Baskin’s alleged involvement attain out to a tip line. Additionally they mentioned a $100,000 reward has been funded for the investigation.

Lewis’ disappearance turned a hotly debated subject after individuals watched “Tiger King” on Netflix earlier this 12 months. Many viewers, together with a number of individuals interviewed on “Tiger King,” have alleged that Baskin killed Lewis by feeding him to tigers and disposing of any proof in a meat grinder. Baskin has repeatedly denied allegations that she was concerned in Lewis’ disappearance. The opposite prevalent idea from the present is that Lewis could have fled to Costa Rica in a aircraft and went lacking.

No one has been arrested or charged in reference to the Lewis case, and he was declared legally useless in 2002. On account of the surge in curiosity in the case after “Tiger King” debuted, law enforcement officials in Florida reopened the investigation and requested the public for any potential leads.

Baskin made headlines as considered one of the standout contestants on this season of “Dancing With the Stars,” due to her “Tiger King” recognition. On the first episode, she wore a tiger-print outfit and danced to “Eye of the Tiger.”

Fellow solid members on this season of “Dancing With the Stars” embrace Nelly, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mai and Chrishell Stause.

