Caroline Quentin ‘indicators up’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jonathan Creek’s Caroline Quentin is reportedly set to affix Strictly Come Dancing‘s movie star line-up for the upcoming collection.

In accordance with The Solar, the 60-year-old actress is collaborating within the BBC dance competitors’s 2020 collection, which will probably be shorter this 12 months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Caroline is wanting ahead to the problem and needs to get correctly caught in,” a supply advised the publication.

Quentin is greatest identified for starring in sitcom Males Behaving Badly in addition to her roles in BBC crime drama Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate and 2003’s Blue Homicide.

She is going to reportedly be joined by comic Invoice Bailey, who the publication reviews has been in a position to decide to the present as a lot of his reside commitments have been axed because of the pandemic, and The Needed singer Max George.

“Max is a good signing and executives hope he’ll assist herald a youthful viewers to the present as he was a part of a extremely in style boyband,” a supply advised the publication.

“It’s nice for the present to have a hunk already secured to participate and given his time singing they’re hoping he has good dancing ft.”

Bailey has appeared in various sitcoms because the early 90’s, together with Black Books, Spaced and extra not too long ago, Sky’s Within the Lengthy Run, whereas the 55-year-old has additionally taken half on varied panel reveals akin to By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks and QI.

Singer-songwriter Max George joined The Needed in 2009 and stayed with the group till it break up in early 2014. He has since appeared on US drama Glee and later joined the forged of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

The 31-year-old will probably be following within the footsteps of former bandmate Jay McGuiness, who received Strictly in 2015 with skilled dancer Aliona Vilani.

The remainder of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is but to be confirmed, however in line with The Solar, the collection is ready to begin on Saturday 24th October.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC, Quentin, Bailey and George for remark.