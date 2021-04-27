Carrie Ann Inaba To Take Leave of Absence From ‘The Talk’

Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she will take a leave of absence from “The Talk.”

“I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well-being,” Inaba wrote on her Twitter account. “I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon!”

“I know that you guys understand health is the most important thing.”

Last month, co-host Sharon Osbourne exited “The Talk” after defending Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the March 10 episode of the daytime talk show, Osbourne continued to defend Morgan and got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood. In a public apology released the next day, the co-host said that she allowed her “fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

“There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast,” Osbourne said. “I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

Osbourne, who had been a co-host on “The Talk” for all 11 seasons, later told Variety that she felt that CBS “totally blindsided” her with the discussion. This was followed by resurfaced accusations of racism made by original co-host Holly Robinson Peete, who claimed Osbourne complained she was “too ghetto” for the show. Peete left the show in 2011.

CBS conducted an investigation into the events surrounding the March 10 episode where Osbourne felt blindsided, placing “The Talk” on hiatus until March 29. During this time, Inaba was said to be suffering from severe stabbing pains over the course of a few weeks. The network has not yet announced a replacement for Osbourne, meaning “The Talk” is down two hosts.