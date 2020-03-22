Carrie Fisher Introduced Herself To Star Wars Co-Star In The Most Carrie Fisher Way

I’ve such an unimaginable love for Carrie Fisher. We hit it off in a short time. We’re each filthy, enjoyable, ready actors, and we now have the identical humorousness. I gave her sh*t the minute I noticed her. On The Drive Awakens, my first scene was really a scene the place she’s chopping my character down, after which she walks in the direction of me… She walked proper in the direction of me, wrapped her arms round me and grabbed my ass. And I did not even know her!