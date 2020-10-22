Carrie Underwood Wins Two CMT Awards, Including Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood was the prime honoree at Wednesday night time’s fan-voted CMT Music Awards, successful the climactic video of the 12 months honor in addition to feminine video of the 12 months for “Consuming Alone.”

Gabby Barrett, whose crossover hit “I Hope” went No. 1 at nation earlier this 12 months and simply topped the Sizzling AC chart this week, gained breakthrough video of the 12 months. Accepting from residence like most of the honorees, she mimed “holding my faux trophy” and famous that “that is my first time receiving a tv award.” Barrett’s award was offered, remotely, by Taylor Swift, who’d picked up the identical trophy 13 years earlier.

Taylor Swift and Gabby Barrett at CMT Music Awards

CMT

Accepting for collaborative video of the 12 months for “No person However You,” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani toasted each other and seemed the mannequin of home hearth tranquility. “I like you a lot,” stated Shelton. “I like you a lot,” responded Stefani, who admitted that it felt uncommon successful a rustic award. Mentioned Shelton, “This can be a loopy pairing, in heaps of alternative ways, but it surely’s working.”

Shelton additionally shared what may very well be controversial ideas about nation awards contests usually. “These awards exhibits are starting to lose credibility over the previous few years,” he stated, contending that the CMT Music Awards are the solely reliable honors in the style as a result of they’re fan-voted. Shelton has not been shut out at the industry-voted awards just lately: His tune “God’s Nation” gained single of the 12 months at this fall’s ACM Awards and final 12 months’s CMAs. However he could also be responding to not having been nominated for entertainer of the 12 months or male vocalist of the 12 months, trophies he was as soon as often up for, by both group since 2015.

Luke Bryan gained male video of the 12 months for “One Margarita.” Dan + Shay picked up the duo award for “I Ought to In all probability Go to Mattress,” and One Dominion landed the group honor for “One Man Band.”

Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown host the CMT Music Awards

CMT

The present was co-hosted by the trio of Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Sarah Hyland, with some reside parts combined in with primarily pre-recorded performances captured in far-flung places in or round Nashville.

It did have a reside viewers — a “viewing celebration” of what a couple of hundred masked followers, standing or on blankets in teams in the grassy space downtown alongside the Cumberland River, the place they watched performances and displays on a set of huge screens, joined in individual by McBryde.

Performances had been filmed at a 123 of largely out of doors places. Morgan Wallen and Little Huge City sang from the Ruskin Cave. Bicentennial Mall State Park was the setting for the opening quantity by Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn in addition to a number of different performances. Dan + Shay and Luke Bryan took benefit of the wide-open areas at Cherokee Park in Lebanon to wander at size into the mood-lit night time for his or her performances. Shania Twain, selling a boxed set of her 1997 breakthrough album, sang “Whose Mattress Have Your Boots Been Underneath” from Switzerland.

The pairing of Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini on the steamy “The Different Woman” occurred on a soundstage, and Maren Morris filed an acoustic rendition of “To Hell and Again” from a house setting. Essentially the most provocative costuming alternative of the night time belonged to Noah Cyrus, who wore a cowboy hat atop a glittery however largely nude-looking sheer bodysuit whereas becoming a member of Jimmie Allen for a duet.

The complete checklist of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Consuming Alone”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Consuming Alone”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Previous Dominion – “One Man Band”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “I Ought to In all probability Go To Mattress”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “No person However You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From “CMT Artists of the Year”: Chris Younger – “Drowning”

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR (SOCIAL ONLY AWARD)

Granger Smith – “Don’t Cough on Me!”

CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD

Jennifer Nettles