Carry-On Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Carry-On is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated original films in 2024. This high-stakes action thriller brings together an impressive cast led by Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, with acclaimed director Jaume Collet-Serra at the helm.

Set in the high-pressure world of airport security, Carry-On promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat suspense as it follows a young TSA agent blackmailed into allowing a dangerous package onto a Christmas Day flight.

As the first collaboration between Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, Carry-On represents an exciting new chapter for both companies.

With its intriguing premise, star-studded cast, and pedigree behind the camera, this film has all the ingredients to become a significant streaming hit when it lands on Netflix in 2024. Action fans and thriller enthusiasts eagerly await more details about this tense, high-stakes story set to unfold at 30,000 feet.

Carry-On Release Date:

While an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Netflix has confirmed that Carry-On will be released on the streaming platform sometime in 2024. Given that the plot revolves around a Christmas Day flight, many industry observers speculate that the film will likely debut in late 2024, possibly around December, to align with the holiday season backdrop of the story.

The 2024 release window gives the production team ample time to complete post-production work on what is sure to be an effects-heavy action thriller. It also allows Netflix to strategically position Carry-On as a major tentpole release during the competitive end-of-year holiday movie season.

As more details emerge about Netflix’s 2024 slate, fans will be watching closely for news about when exactly they can expect to see Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman face off in this high-altitude showdown.

Carry-On Storyline:

At the center of Carry-On’s taut storyline is Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), a young TSA agent working at an airport during the busy holiday travel season.

Ethan’s world is turned upside down when he encounters a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) who blackmails him into allowing a dangerous package to slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. This simple but effective premise sets the stage for what promises to be a white-knuckle thriller.

While many of the plot specifics are still under wraps, the film’s logline hints at the moral dilemma and high stakes that Ethan will face. As a TSA agent, his job is to protect travelers and prevent security threats.

But with the mysterious stranger gaining leverage over him, Ethan is forced to choose between his duty and whatever consequences the blackmailer threatens. The Christmas Day setting adds another layer of tension as a packed holiday flight full of families and children hangs in the balance.

The involvement of a “dangerous package” suggests that Carry-On will likely feature ticking-clock suspense as Ethan races to resolve the situation before disaster strikes.

With most of the action presumably confined to the airport and airplane settings, director Jaume Collet-Serra will have ample opportunity to ratchet up the claustrophobic tension. Viewers can expect a battle of wits between Egerton and Bateman’s characters as the stakes continue to escalate thousands of feet above the ground.

Carry-On List of Cast Members:

Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek

Jason Bateman as the Mysterious Traveler

Sofia Carson

Danielle Deadwyler

Logan Marshall-Green

Theo Rossi

Dean Norris

Sinqua Walls

Josh Brener

Joe Williamson

Curtiss Cook

Tonatiuh Elizarraraz

Gil Perez-Abraham

Logan Macrae as Detective Elario

Jeff Pope

Suzette Lange

Carry-On Creators Team:

The creative team behind Carry-On brings together an impressive mix of established Hollywood talent and rising stars. At the helm is director Jaume Collet-Serra, whose previous work includes action-thrillers like The Shallows, Non-Stop, and Jungle Cruise.

Collet-Serra’s experience with suspenseful, confined-space thrillers (as seen in Non-Stop, which was set entirely on an airplane) makes him an ideal choice to bring Carry-On’s airport-centered story to life.

The screenplay comes from the combined talents of T.J. Fixman and Michael Green. Fixman, known for his work on the Ratchet & Clank video games, penned the initial draft. Green, whose impressive resume includes Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express, came aboard to do rewrites. This blend of fresh voice and seasoned experience in the writing team bodes well for a script that balances innovative thrills with classic genre elements.

Behind the scenes, Carry-On benefits from the producing power of Amblin Partners, founded by Steven Spielberg. While Spielberg isn’t directly involved in the day-to-day production, his company’s partnership with Netflix on this project lends significant industry clout.

Dylan Clark (The Batman, Planet of the Apes trilogy) is producing through his Dylan Clark Productions banner, bringing additional blockbuster experience to the team. With this combination of talent on and off camera, Carry-On has all the ingredients to deliver a polished, high-octane thriller experience.

Where to Watch Carry-On?

As a Netflix original film, Carry-On will be available exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform upon its release in 2024. Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the movie on demand from the comfort of their homes or on mobile devices.

Given Netflix’s global reach, Carry-On is expected to be available to viewers in most countries where the streaming service operates, though exact regional availability may vary.

For those who aren’t currently Netflix subscribers, signing up for the service will be necessary to watch Carry-On when it premieres. Netflix offers various subscription tiers, including options for mobile-only viewing, standard definition, and high-definition streaming.

As the release date approaches, potential viewers should check Netflix’s current subscription options and pricing in their region to ensure they’re ready to catch this highly anticipated thriller as soon as it drops.

Carry-On Trailer Release Date:

Netflix has not announced an official release date for the Carry-On trailer. However, fans got their first glimpse of the film in a brief clip included in Netflix’s “Next on Netflix” 2024 preview reel. This tantalizing snippet has only increased anticipation for a full trailer.

For major releasignificantike Carry-On, Netflix typically releases trailers a few months before the film’s premiere date. Given the 2024 release window, it’s possible that a full trailer could drop in late 2023 or early 2024.

As the release date is near, viewers should watch Netflix’s social media channels and YouTube page for trailer announcements. The trailer’s release will likely provide more plot details and showcase the film’s high-stakes action sequences, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from this airport thriller.

Carry-On Final Words:

As Carry-On prepares for takeoff on Netflix in 2024, it’s clear that this film has the potential to be a significant hit for the streaming platform. The combination of a compelling premise, star power in Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, and the directing prowess of Jaume Collet-Serra creates a perfect storm of elements that should appeal to a broad audience.

The airport setting provides a unique backdrop for a thriller, tapping into common anxieties and the inherent tension of air travel. While much about the film remains shrouded in secrecy, the tidbits revealed so far paint a picture of a taut, suspenseful ride that could become a must-watch event when it premieres.

As more details emerge and the release date draws closer, anticipation for Carry-On is sure to build. Whether you’re a fan of the cast, a lover of action thrillers, or intrigued by the premise, Carry-On is a title to keep on your radar as Netflix’s 2024 lineup takes shape.