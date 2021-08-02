Cartel (ALT Balaji) Internet Collection Forged, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Cartel (ALT Balaji) : Internet Collection Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Cartel is an Indian action-drama internet collection produced by means of Balaji Telefilms. It stars Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal. The tale revolves across the Angre circle of relatives, the primary circle of relatives of Bombay and displays the facility battle amidst Crime Lords primarily based in numerous town spaces. It’s scheduled to liberate on 20 August 2021.
|Identify
|Cartel
|Primary Forged
|Supriya Pathak
Ritvik Dhanjani
Pranati Rai Prakash
Tanuj Virwani
Divya Agarwal
|Style
|Motion Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|Ekta Kapoor
|Tale and Screenplay
|No longer To be had
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Balaji Telefilms
Forged
All the solid of internet collection Cartel :
Rithvik Dhanjani
Pranati Rai Prakash
Supriya Pathak
Tanuj Virwani
Divya Agarwal
Jitendra Joshi
Girija Oak Godbole
Ameya Wagh
Monica Dogra
Vikram Kocchar
Vibhav Roy
Tannishtha Chatterjee
Sanaya Pithawalla
Mayur Extra
Mrinal Dutt
Krishna Kaul
Aditi Vasudev
Keval Dasani
Kannan Arunachalam
Sushrii Mishra
Anil George
Unlock & Availability
Cartel will to be had for circulate on OTT platforms ALT Balaji and MX Participant from 20 August 2021. The primary trailer used to be launched on 1 August 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|To be had On
|ALT Balaji
|Overall Episode
|No longer To be had
|Working Time
|No longer To be had
|Launched Date
|20 August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
