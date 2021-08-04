Cartel (ALT Balaji) Internet Sequence Solid, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Cartel (ALT Balaji) Web Series Cast, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Cartel (ALT Balaji) Internet Sequence Solid, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Cartel (ALT Balaji) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Team Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Cartel is an Indian action-drama internet collection produced by means of Balaji Telefilms. It stars Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal. The tale revolves across the Angre circle of relatives, the primary circle of relatives of Bombay and presentations the facility fight amidst Crime Lords primarily based in several town spaces. It’s scheduled to unlock on 20 August 2021.

Name Cartel
Major Solid Supriya Pathak
Ritvik Dhanjani
Pranati Rai Prakash
Tanuj Virwani
Divya Agarwal
Style Motion Drama
Director No longer To be had
Manufacturer Ekta Kapoor
Tale and Screenplay No longer To be had
Editor No longer To be had
DoP No longer To be had
Manufacturing Area Balaji Telefilms

Solid

All the solid of internet collection Cartel :

Rithvik Dhanjani

Pranati Rai Prakash

Supriya Pathak

Tanuj Virwani

Divya Agarwal

Jitendra Joshi

Girija Oak Godbole

Ameya Wagh

Monica Dogra

Vikram Kocchar

Vibhav Roy

Tannishtha Chatterjee

Sanaya Pithawalla

Mayur Extra

Mrinal Dutt

Krishna Kaul

Aditi Vasudev

Keval Dasani

Kannan Arunachalam

Sushrii Mishra

Anil George

Unencumber & Availability

Cartel will to be had for flow on OTT platforms ALT Balaji and MX Participant from 20 August 2021. The primary trailer used to be launched on 1 August 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

To be had On ALT Balaji
Overall Episode No longer To be had
Operating Time No longer To be had
Launched Date 20 August 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

Trailer

When you have extra information about the internet collection Cartel, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here