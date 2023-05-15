Cartel Crew Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American reality television programme Cartel Crew Season 4 is currently airing. It debuted on January 7, 2019, on VH1.

It depicts the day-to-day activities of individuals in Miami, Florida, whose families have a history of involvement with cartels.

The show shows how the characters navigate life and contend with how the cartel affects them on a daily basis.

On January 7, 2019, the first season debuted. On October 7, 2019, Cartel Crew’s second season was made available.

The third season of Cartel Crew is coming up, and fans are eager to learn more about it. We can feel your enthusiasm, so we’ve provided all the information about the upcoming fourth season on Cartel Crew.

Michael Corleone Blanco, Marie Ramrez De Arellano, Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores, Stephanie Acevedo, Nicole Zavala, Michael Zavala, Carlos “Voz” Oliveros, Mike “Majix” Yuen, Ali Cabrera Tapia, Eddie Soto, and Salome Jackson are all participants in this reality television programme.

Cartel Crew Season 4 Release Date

Cartel Crew’s first season was announced and debuted on January 7, 2019. There were 10 episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On October 7, 2019, Cartel Crew’s second season was made available.

Cartel Crew has not yet received an official season 4 renewal from VH1. The next season’s release date hasn’t been set as of April 2023.

This does not imply that the show is over. The next season hasn’t been announced or isn’t yet planned, therefore the programme could be on hiatus.

Unfortunately, it still remains unknown if Cartel Crew will get a fourth season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a fourth season and showed interest in it.

Cartel Crew Season 4 Cast

The same cast from previous seasons will return if it is picked up for a fourth season. Let’s take a peek at Cartel Crew’s cast.

Michael Blanco, Marie Ramirez-De Arellano, Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores, Stephanie Acevedo, Nicole Zavala, Michael Zavala, Carlos “Loz” Oliveros, and Dayana Castellanos will all appear in Cartel Crew Season 4 if it is renewed.

Cartel Crew Season 4 Trailer

Cartel Crew Season 4 Plot

The show’s fourth season has not been picked up by Amazon Prime Video. Since there aren’t many facts available about the fourth season on Cartel Crew, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

The show keeps a close eye on the descendants of the Las Vegas Cartel while simultaneously addressing significant subjects like social justice, mental health, gun control, and patching up strained family ties.

The cast members are always at a fork in the road as they strive to properly advance their companies and professions.

The series currently has an IMDb rating of 3.1 out of 10 based on 175 user votes. Nevertheless, despite having such a high IMDb rating, audiences continued to watch seasons 2 and 3.

This is all the information that is now available, but more information will be revealed later. Season 4 regarding the cartel will, however, follow the same story as the previous seasons.