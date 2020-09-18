Cartoon Discussion board: ‘The Upside Down River’ Is ‘Cinema for Tv’

1 / 4 of this 12 months’s Cartoon Discussion board pitches are derived from current IP and “The Upside Down River” – a excessive idea mini-series – is a positive instance.

Primarily based on the e-book “La rivière à l’envers” by award-winning French kids’s writer Jean-Claude Mourlevat, the 10-part fantasy journey comes from the 10-year-old Paris-based producer-distributor Dandelooo, whose animation credit embody the Worldwide Emmy-winning “The Treehouse Tales” and France three particular “Houdini”.

Comprising 26-minute episodes and geared toward an viewers of eight-to-12 12 months olds, “The Upside Down River” follows the adventures of Hannah, a spoiled woman mourning the demise of her father who wants a drop of water from a fabled river to offer her beloved pet chook everlasting life.

She’s joined in her quest by a shy boy referred to as Tomek, in an epic fantasy journey that Dandelooo’s joint founders, Jean-Baptiste Wéry and Emmanuèle Petry describe as having “life and demise themes” that don’t draw back from exploring advanced feelings.

For the pitch, the Dandelooo duo picked out some key scenes from the sequence, which is being tailored for tv by Marie de Banville (“Tobie Lolness”) and Jean Regnaud (“ Ernest & Celestine”).

One entails the plucky protagonists venturing into the Forest of Oblivion which makes everybody they know overlook that they ever existed – in addition to making mates overlook about one another; one other scene entails a sea of emotions which will be stormy, icy or flat relying on the feelings of the individual approaching it.

“We first considered making this as a function movie, however the tales had been so dense {that a} sequence is a greater format to inform them in,” mentioned Wéry.

The 2D laptop animated sequence harnesses the abilities of illustrators Chloé Cruchaudet (character) and Thomas Reteuna (backgrounds); and with a musical rating by Pablo Pico, the sequence’ director, Paul LeLuc (“The Wolf”, “The Lengthy Lengthy Vacation”) described it as “cinema for tv.”

Canal Plus is the broadcaster accomplice however with a funds of €5.5 million ($6.5 million) the undertaking is trying for extra companions to help a French second window and pre-sales.

Based on Petry, Dandelooo is aiming to begin manufacturing in early 2021 “as we really feel we’re fairly near being prepared” and a two-page abstract, two scripts (in English) and 7 extra remedies can be found in addition to literary and graphic bibles.