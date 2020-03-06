Cartoon Movie: Breitman, Gobbé-Mévellec, Lumière, Xilam Win Tribute Awards

BORDEAUX, France — French administrators Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec, Belgian distributor Lumière and French manufacturing outfit Xilam received Tributes Awards at this 12 months’s Cartoon Film, Europe’s largest animated function co-production and gross sales discussion board which closed right now within the French port metropolis of Bordeaux.

Breitman and Gobbé-Mévellec’s “The Swallows Of Kabul,” which world premiered on the Cannes Competition’s Un Sure Regard final 12 months, is produced by Les Armateurs in co-production with Melusine Prods. and Shut Up Movies. The 2D watercolor-style animation adapts the bestselling guide from Yasmina Khadra providing a touching “fresco” of life underneath Taliban rule within the Afghan capital via the intertwined tales of two {couples}. It marks the fifth function of actress-director Breitman (“No and Me,” “Somebody I Beloved”) and the her first animated title and for animator Gobbé-Mévellec her debut function. “Kabul” is bought by Paris’ Celluloid Desires.

Nominees for the Course Tribute Award additionally included Spain’s Sergio Pablos for “Klaus” and Frank Mosvold and Atle Blakseth for Norwegian function “Ella Bella Bingo.”

Paris-based Xilam Animation was honoured with the Finest Producer of the 12 months prize. Marc Du Pontavice’s firm received 2019 Cannes Critics’ Week high plaudit with the animated function “I Misplaced My Physique,” which was additionally Oscar-nominated for Finest Animated Characteristic and took France’s Finest Animation Cesar this 12 months. Directed by first-timer Jérémy Clapin and provided for the primary time as a pitch on the 2014 Cartoon Film co-production discussion board in Lyon, France, “I Misplaced my Physique” signaled a nve by the corporate into extra grownup viewers focused fare. One other instance is the sequence challenge “Monkey Bizness,” based mostly on well-liked French graphic novel created by Pozla and El Diablo.

Based in 1999 and with studios in Paris and Hô-Chi-Minh, Vietnam, Xilam’s productions absorb TV reveals “Zig & Sharko,” “The Daltons” and “Oggy and the Cockroaches” and options “Kaena – The Prophecy” –an early 3D function for Europe– and “Oggy and the Cockroachs – The Film.”

The European Distributor of the 12 months Prize went to Lumière, the Belgian firm headed by Jan De Clercq, Alexander Vandeputte and Annemie Degryse, whose distribution slate contains Jérémy Clapin’s “I Misplaced my Physique” and Denis Do’s “Funan.” Based in 1996, the Lumière Group moved into manufacturing with Dorothée van der Bergue’s “Meisje” (2000) and launched a distribution label was in 2003.

The Eurimages Co-production Growth Award –a €20,000 ($22,3719) money prize – was received by “Fleak,” a challenge in improvement offered on the Bordeaux occasion this 12 months by Helsinkiand set to be made -based Anima Vitae in co-production with Malaysia’s Anima Vitae Level, Poland’s Animoon and France’s Godo Movies. A 3D laptop animation challenge, it targets household audiences.

2020 CARTOON MOVIE TRIBUTE AWARDS

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec for “The Swallows of Kabul” (France)

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Lumière (Belgium)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Xilam Animation (France)

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD

“Fleak” (Finland, Malaysia, Poland, France)