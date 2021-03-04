Cartoon Movie Eurimages Award Frames ‘Shadows’ ‘Winnipeg’ “Sheba”

“Shadows,” “Winnipeg,” and “Sheba” characteristic amongst 10 nominated within the operating for a Eurimages Award at this yr’s Cartoon Movie, one in all Europe’s principal animated motion pictures boards.

The Eurimages Co-production Growth Award would be the solely prize granted at 2021’s Cartoon Movie on-line version, which is not going to characteristic conventional tributes nor a territory highlight.

Nadia Micault’s first-feature, “Shadows” is predicated on the same-titled French fantasy graphic novel by Vincent Zabus & Vincent Tavier. Certainly one of many initiatives at Cartoon Movie this yr addressing migration, in “Shadows” two youngsters flee a area devastated by blood-thirsty horsemen so as to search a greater life within the Different World. France’s Autour de Minuit and Schmuby produce in co-production with Belgium’s Panique.

Co-produced by Spain’s La Ballesta, Chile’s El Otro Movie and France’s Marmitafilms, “Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope” tells the story of the ship that poet and former diplomat Pablo Neruda commissioned after the Spanish Civil Conflict to move 2,000 Spanish refugees in France to a brand new life in Latin America. The characteristic is directed by Elio Quiroga and Beñat Beitia.

“Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope”

Credit score: Cartoon Movie

A family-addressed challenge, “Sheba” shall be directed by Alexis Ducord (“Zombillenium”) and Benjamin Massoubre, the editor at “Zombillenium,” and “Large Unhealthy Fox & Different Tales.” Produced by France’s Possibly Films (Benjamin Renner’s “Ernest & Celestine”), “Sheba” is about in Ethiopia in 1938, after the devastating invasion of Mussolini’s Italian military, and follows Emelia, a 10-year-old lady, is dragged on a treasure hunt throughout the Horn of Africa, to search out her father, an archaeologist captured by the final Servillo.

The Eurimages Co-production Growth Award was created to encourage worldwide co-production from the event stage of a challenge “for causes aside from easy co-financing,” per group sources.

The jury consists of Karin Schockweiler, from the Luxembourg’s Movie Fund, representing Eurimages, and distributors Emmanuelle Chevalier (France’s Les Movies du Préau) and Emil Simeonov (Bulgaria’s Professional Movies).

Different nominated initiatives are Denis Do’ “Sorya” (Particular Contact Studios) and Jiří Barta’s “Golem.”

Sheba

Credit score: Cartoon Movie

The Eurimages Award carries a money prize of €20,000 ($24,000) and should be used solely to cowl the event bills of the co-production challenge.

The challenge should be developed by a number of unbiased manufacturing corporations from a Eurimages member state (together with affiliate members) with the aim of involving a minimum of one different manufacturing firm from a unique Eurimages member state.

As a result of excessive variety of functions for Eurimages funding, its community has seen vital enlargement over time. In 2018, the award was offered at 10 co-production markets. Cartoon Movie runs on-line March September 11.

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION DEVELOPMENT AWARD CARTOON MOVIE 2021

“Bear Park,” (Finland)

“Golem,” (Czech Republic)

“Granny Samurai – The Monkey King and I,” (Germany, Denmark)

“Hanna and the Monsters,” (Spain, Belgium)

“Lucie’s Frightful Adventures,” (Belgium Luxembourg)

“Shadows,” (France, Belgium)

“Sheba,” (France)

“Sorya,” (France)

“The Hearth Keeper,” (France)

“Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope,” (Spain, Chile, France)