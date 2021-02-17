Cartoon Network Releases Third ‘Steven Universe’ Anti-Racism PSA

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Cartoon Network launched its third anti-racism “Steven Universe” PSA, and FX will host a “Snowfall”-themed fan expertise in Los Angeles.

DATES

CBS Information will broaden its collection “Unifying America” via a joint effort with CBS tv stations on Feb. 17. CBS native newscasts, digital properties and CBS Information will dedicate all the day of programming to reporting about how folks from multigenerational, multicultural views are uniting via dialog to beat racism, bullying and unconscious biases. The collaboration will embody tales from native associates; an exploration on the state of nation music on “CBS This Morning;” a profile on Arms Throughout the Hills by “The CBS Night Information with Norah O’ Donnell” and interviews with bipartisan group Braver Angels on “CBS Newspath.”

BYU TV and The Dodo introduced Season 2 of “The Wizard of Paws” will premiere on April 28 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The unscripted collection follows animal prosthetist Derrick Campana throughout the nation as he carries out his mission to assist animals of any dimension in determined want of custom-made prosthetics. This season contains Set off, a shelter canine neglected attributable to a deformed leg, and Menina, a lamb with two front-missing limbs whose finest good friend is a rescue cat. “The Wizard of Paws” may also be obtainable on Nat Geo Wild, with Season 2 re-airing within the spring and Season 2 to comply with later.

FIRST LOOKS

WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Aptitude will visitor star on the sixth episode of “Punky Brewster.” Within the episode, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) takes Izzy (Quinn Copeland) to fulfill her two favourite WWE superstars, Bliss and Aptitude. The Peacock collection, which premieres Feb. 25, is a continuation of the Nineteen Eighties sitcom, however now finds Punky as a single mom of three who’s making an attempt to get her life on observe when she meets Izzy, a younger woman within the foster system. “Punky Brewster” is written and govt produced by Steve and Jim Armogida.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN introduced Rosetta Ellis-Pilie will likely be its vp of expertise growth and negotiations beginning Might 1. She is going to lead day-to-day efforts at ESPN’s expertise workplace, which oversees the event of ESPN’s commentator staff, and can report back to govt vp Norby Williamson. Ellis-Pilie first joined ESPN in 2011 and most just lately served because the authorized division’s vp and assistant chief of counsel.

EVENTS

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, “Snowfall” followers can have fun the FX collection’ Season 4 premiere with a complimentary themed automotive wash full with lights, music and results impressed by the collection’ Nineteen Eighties Los Angeles setting. In collaboration with the Official Black Wall Road, the enterprise discovery app will spotlight the drive-thru wash tunnel, function Season 4 highlights and promote varied Black-owned companies in Los Angeles. The automotive wash is reservation solely on the NCM Automobile Wash on Slauson Avenue.

LATE NIGHT

Bette Midler, Eiza González and Florida Georgia Line will visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” tonight, and “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” will function Invoice Gates.

INITIATIVES

Cartoon Network launched its third anti-racism PSA, “See Coloration,” which sees Amethyst (voiced by Michaela Dietz) and buddies from “Steven Universe” clarify the significance of seeing folks for his or her race. The PSA is out there on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel and throughout social media platforms. It’s a part of a four-part collection developed by “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar and “OK Okay.O.! Let’s Be Heroes” creator Ian Jones-Quartey to supply youngsters and households with productive methods to disrupt frequent narratives about racism. “See Coloration” was developed with psychologist Dr. Deborah J. Johnson, who makes a speciality of racial and cultural growth.