Case filed against Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari for tweeting and tweeting PM Modi’s photo

Indore: Offensive photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawn on the occasion of the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, posted on Twitter account of former Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister and current Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari. In this case, the police has registered a case against Patwari.

Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said on Sunday that on the complaint of city BJP president Gaurav Ranadivee, an FIR was lodged against Patwari under Section 188 (not obeying orders of any government official) and 464 (making false electronic records) of the Indian Penal Code Has been done.

He said, "At first glance, it seems that the controversial photo posted on Saturday on Patwari's Twitter account has been tampered with the original photo of the Prime Minister in which he was in Ayodhya on the occasion of the foundation stone of Ram temple on August 5. Appearing to be involved in religious rituals. "

The station in-charge said that Section 188 of the Indian Penal Legislation has been included in the FIR lodged against Patwari because the district administration has already imposed a legal ban on social media posts “inciting public sentiments”.

In the controversial photo, a bowl is seen in the hands of the Prime Minister wearing a mask. The photo was allegedly posted in faux Hindi, posting from Patwari’s Twitter account – “The country’s economy, business-business and income, the declining economic condition of farmers, Nokari (job) and unemployment, economic decline.” , The struggle of the worker and his (her) life, this subject is not (are) of television (television) debed (debit)! Because I will walk with the bowl, G. “

Indore Lok Sabha constituency MP Shankar Lalwani, some local MLAs and other BJP leaders had submitted a grievance memorandum to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayanachari Mishra late Saturday, expressing resentment over Patwari’s tweet.

The objectionable photo of the Prime Minister was removed from Patwari’s Twitter account after the controversy. However, BJP leaders alleged that this tweet by the Congress MLA of Rau area of ​​Indore has not only hurt the dignity of the Prime Minister, but has also hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

On the controversial tweet, BJP leaders ridiculed Patwari on social media, saying that a person who does not even know how to write Hindi was made the Minister of Higher Education in the previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath.