Case filed against Vikas Dubey killed in encounter two months ago, know case

new Delhi: The police had piled up Gangster Vikas Dubey of Uttar Pradesh two months ago. Now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it has filed a money laundering case against Vikas and several of his associates. "We have registered a case against Dubey and the gang under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED official said.

The officer said that the ED will identify the property of Dubey and his gang and seize it under the PMLA. The officer said that the agency has taken the case under investigation from the UP police to investigate the money laundering angle.

Please tell that Vikas Dubey was killed by the police on 10 July. Seven days before this, Dubey and his henchmen killed eight policemen in Bikaru village of Kanpur. Several days later, the police found Vikas Dubey in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. After this, Vikas Dubey's encounter was brought to Ujjain from Kanpur. Many of Vikas Dubey's colleagues have also been killed.