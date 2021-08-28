Case filed in opposition to Professor of Kolkata College, threatening to kill CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: social media (Social media) However reportedly Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjeethreatened to kill (allegedly threatening to kill) Calcutta College to provide (Calcutta College professor) A case has been registered in opposition to a professor of A senior police legitimate acknowledged on Saturday that the Hare Boulevard police station has registered a case in opposition to Professor Arindam Bhattacharya of Zoology Division at the foundation of a grievance filed through PhD analysis pupil Tamal Dutta.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee’s birthday party TMC seemed with Modi govt on this subject, said- we will be able to absolutely fortify

Police acknowledged that the professor has now not been taken into custody right now. When contacted Bhattacharya, he acknowledged, "I've now not made any remarks in opposition to the manager minister. The complainant is a supporter of Trinamool Congress. I'm looking ahead to the police to behave and handiest then I will be able to search criminal recommendation in this." The Trinamool Congress-backed West Bengal School and College Professors' Affiliation has condemned Bhattacharya's social media posts.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma acknowledged that sections 505 (1B) (aspiring to intimidate or to purpose worry to the general public), 506 (risk with demise or grievous harm) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in opposition to Bhattacharya and A case has been registered beneath 120B (felony conspiracy).

In April 2012, Ambikesh Mohapatra, a professor of chemistry at Jadavpur College, used to be arrested for allegedly sending a cool animated film mocking the Leader Minister.