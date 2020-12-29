Case of attack on JP Nadda in West Bengal: Mamta government promotes IPS on duty, removes an SP

Kolkata: The Union Home Ministry has promoted one of the IPS officers on duty during the attack on the convoy of BJP National President JP Nadda. While an IPS (IPS) is removed. The Mamata Banerjee government has taken this action more than a fortnight after the central deputation order was issued. During the attack on Nadda, these officers were on duty at the scene of the incident. Also Read – Sharda Scam: Mamata Banerjee’s name in Sharda chit fund scam, big disclosure in CBI report, salary given from CM relief fund

Diamond Harbor District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bholanath Pandey was transferred to the less important post of SP Homegaurd, while the state has promoted Inspector General of Police (South Bengal) Rajiv Mishra to the post of Additional Director General of Police in the same zone. . Also Read – Invitation not received for Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations: Mamata Banerjee

Third IPS officer DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi is still posted there. These three IPS officers were called by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to serve on central deputation in view of the attack on the convoy of Nadda (JP Nadda) en route to Diamond Harbor for a party program. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee’s attack on BJP – will not let West Bengal make Gujarat