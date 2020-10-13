Case of CM Kejriwal’s PS: DIG kills public prosecutor, CBI starts investigation

new Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a fact-finding inquiry into the allegation of its Public Prosecutor that a DIG punched Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary for delay in submitting a report related to Rajendra Kumar. Also Read – Hathras Case: CBI team reached Hathras victim’s village for investigation, team also reached crime scene

This issue came up during the hearing in the court. During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Sunil Verma said that he has given a police complaint against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats for punching him (Verma) in the face. The court has summoned the DIG on 19 October.

CBB spokesman RK Gaur said, "A fact-finding inquiry has been set up".

Sources said that DIG Vats had given an official complaint against Verma to his superiors on October 8, accusing him of misbehavior, apathetic attitude towards work, absence from office, etc.

Sources said that the next day Verma came to the DIG’s office, where he allegedly abused Vats and took him away from the other officers present there. Sources claimed that Verma had given completely different information about the incident in his complaint, which was given in Lodhi Colony Police Station.

In his complaint, the Public Prosecutor has said that he had gone to the DIG office of the Anti-Corruption Branch around 9:30 AM on October 9, where the officer punched him in the face and asked him to sit and talk.

According to Verma, the DIG punched him in the face for delay in framing charges against Kejriwal’s personal secretary Kumar in a corruption case. The agency had filed a charge sheet against Kumar about four years ago.