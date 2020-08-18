Case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput: SC will give verdict on Riya Chakraborty’s petition tomorrow

new Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on the petition of actress Riya Chakraborty to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the agenda uploaded on the website of the apex court, a single bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce this decision. Justice Roy completed the hearing on this petition on 11 August. Also Read – Supreme Court’s decision on ‘PM Cares Fund’ a setback for transparency and accountability to the public: Congress

In this FIR lodged in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh has made serious allegations against six persons including Riya Chakraborty and his family members forcing his son to commit suicide. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai, on 14 June.

The Mumbai Police is investigating the matter keeping various aspects in mind. The Bihar government had told the apex court in this case that due to 'political influence' the Mumbai Police has not even registered an FIR in the case of actor Rajput. On the other hand, the Government of Maharashtra argued that the Bihar government has no rights in this matter.

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer said that the investigation of Mumbai Police has progressed a lot in this case and he has recorded the statements of 56 persons.

On the contrary, on behalf of Rajput’s father, senior advocate Vikas Singh said that he did not have confidence in Maharashtra Police. He said that the handover of the case to the CBI should be confirmed and the Maharashtra Police in Mumbai should be instructed to cooperate with the CBI in every way.

The Bihar government claimed that the FIR lodged in Patna regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is valid and valid.

The state government had also claimed that the Mumbai Police neither provided a copy of the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput nor did it register any FIR in the case so far.

In this case, on behalf of the Center, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai and no investigation can be conducted under IPC section 154 without registering an FIR and informing the magistrate.

The Center had said that the Bihar government’s recommendation to refer the matter to CBI has been accepted and necessary notification in this regard has also been issued.