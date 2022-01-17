Case of IED present in Ghazipur: Al Qaeda group took accountability on Telegram, Delhi Police engaged in investigation

New Delhi: Al Qaeda-linked 15 May Organization has claimed accountability thru telegram on the subject of getting IED in Ghazipur, Delhi. Al Qaeda-linked 15 May Organization has claimed the accountability of maintaining the Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind IED. This group has claimed that it was once achieved via him. The Particular Mobile of Delhi Police is engaged within the investigation of this subject. The NIA workforce held a gathering with the officials of the Particular Mobile that investigated.Additionally Learn – Visitors advisory Republic Day Parade 2022: Visitors advisory issued relating to Republic Day Parade rehearsals, site visitors will stay closed on those roads of Delhi

In line with the inside track of Zee Information, Delhi Police says that 15 May Organization Mujahideen Gajwatul Hind has written in its letter on Telegram- "The IED plant that was once achieved in Ghazipur on January 14 was once achieved via our personal Mujahid brothers. The IED didn't explode because of some technical reason why. Now we can explode with extra preparation, whose echo can be heard all over the place the rustic of India. We've got reinforced ourselves within the states of India. We will be able to combat towards India and enforce Sharia regulation.

Delhi Police mentioned that the letter written on Telegram additionally mentions Kashmir Police. The 15 May Organization mentioned that the Kashmir Police feels that they have got accomplished one thing via catching a few of our Mujahid brothers, then they wish to inform them that Kashmir Police, you've got achieved your paintings, now it's our flip. save your lifestyles Together with this it has additionally been written that we have got made a listing of Kashmir Police, Military and a few Kashmiris who stuck our Mujahids. We will be able to additionally seize and assault the households serving to the police military. What we've got mentioned may also be visual in a couple of days.

In line with the inside track of Zee Information, the point out of Punjab Police may be within the letter. It's been mentioned to not be so satisfied maintaining some guns. Punjab Police must get ready to give protection to itself from the military of Allah.