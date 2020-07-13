Case of MLA’s death: Tripura CM said – Devendra Nath was killed and hanged for joining BJP

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday alleged that West Bengal MLA Devendra Nath Ray was ‘killed’ because he had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last year. Deb tweeted, “The mortal remains of BJP MLA from Hemtabad Shri Devendra Nath Ray were found hanging near his village house in Bindal in Uttar Dinajpur. Also Read – BJP MLA, BJP and family found hanging in West Bengal

Tripura CM said that people clearly believe that he was first killed and then hanged. Their crime? He joined the BJP in 2019. "

The 65-year-old legislator was found mysteriously hanging on Monday morning, a few meters from his home near a local market in his village, about 454 km from Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Ray joined the BJP in 2019. Earlier, he was elected to the state assembly in 2016 on a Marxist Communist Party ticket.

BJP alleges that the people of BJP are constantly being killed. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have decided to meet the President in the death of the MLA. BJP leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow.