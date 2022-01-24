Case of molestation of scholar in JNU campus: Delhi Police strains the accused after scanning the pictures of 1000 CCTV cameras

Delhi, JNU: Jawaharlal Nehru College, the capital of the rustic, Delhi (JNU) At the night time of January 17, the Delhi Police arrested the accused of molesting a PhD scholar and robbing the cell within the campus of about 1000 CCTVs. (CCTV) After scrutinizing the pictures of the cameras, he used to be in any case arrested the day prior to this, on Sunday, January 23. The arrested 27-year-old accused Akshay Dolai has been arrested by way of the Delhi Police crew. The police particular crew of South-West District of Delhi has arrested the accused. In keeping with the file of Zee Information, DCP Gaurav Sharma informed that fixing this example used to be a large problem, there used to be no explicit clue in regards to the accused, for which the police scanned the pictures of greater than 1000 CCTV cameras to succeed in the accused. In accordance with this, with the assistance of technical surveillance, the accused used to be apprehended. arrest,Additionally Learn – Climate Record: White quilt in Delhi-NCR because of thick blanket of fog, best possible rainfall in January after 1901

JNU PhD scholar molested after quarreling with spouse, under the influence of alcohol and under the influence of alcohol

Delhi Police stated 27-year-old Akshay Dolai has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a PhD scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) at the college campus. Police stated that the accused used to be intoxicated on the time of the incident. Dolai, a local of West Bengal, lives along with his spouse and youngsters in Munirka, South Delhi and works at a cell restore store in Bikaji Cama Position. In keeping with the police, at the morning of January 17, the accused had a combat along with his spouse, and then she went to her maternal house. The stricken Dolai drank alcohol within the night and walked in opposition to JNU on his scooter, police stated. Additionally Learn – Ruckus in Bengal on Netaji’s beginning anniversary, TMC-BJP employees conflict over garlanding; Firing after a scuffle

Noticed a PhD scholar jogging, molested when she reached a abandoned position

On attaining the college, he noticed 3 ladies coming into the college campus and adopted them with “dangerous intentions”, police stated. On the other hand, the 3 went inside of their hostel, police stated. After a while, he noticed the PhD scholar jogging throughout the campus. When the scholar reached the abandoned position, Akshay Dolai stopped and molested her. Additionally Learn – PM Modi will unveil the hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue nowadays, know what’s going to be particular

When the scholar protested, there used to be a scuffle, snatched the telephone and fled.

Police stated the scholar protested following which a scuffle ensued through which Dolai sustained an damage on one leg. After this the scholar took out her telephone and threatened to tell the police. On the other hand, Dolai snatched the telephone and fled.

Delhi Police did greater than 1000 CCTV scans

In keeping with the Delhi Police, a PCR name used to be won on January 17 at round 12.45 pm at Vasant Kunj North police station a couple of lady scholar being molested inside of JNU. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Gaurav Sharm, at the side of SHO Vasant Kunj North and policemen reached the spot. Sharma stated, “We checked the registers on the front, however didn’t in finding any access associated with the accused or his automobile. It used to be tricky and the lady used to be additionally in surprise. We did greater than 1000 CCTV scans within the house.”

used to be arrested when he used to be coming into his rented area

Police stated the investigation crew mapped the path taken by way of Dolai with the assistance of CCTV within the house and located that he had returned to Munirka. Police stated the accused used to be known and apprehended after inspecting the pictures of over 1000 CCTV cameras put in in and across the JNU campus. Police stated Dolai used to be arrested when he used to be coming into his rented area.

Noticed the police wooden and had became in opposition to Ring Street

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), stated, after leaving the premises, he went to Nelson Mandela Marg, however noticed the police wooden and became in opposition to Ring Street. We have now pictures of his actions. We known him after which arrested him from his area. Police stated {that a} case of outraging the modesty of a lady has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. The police have additionally confiscated Dolai’s scooter at the side of the scholar’s telephone. (enter language)