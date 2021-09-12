Case of ‘Narcotic Jihad’, Kerala BJP writes to Amit Shah for the safety of Catholic bishops

Narcotic Jihad Case: State Common Secretary of Kerala BJP and previous Vice Chairman of All India Minorities Fee, George Kurien has written to Union House Minister, Amit Shah, searching for coverage to Joseph Bishop Kallarangat, Arch Bishop of Pala. He wrote after overtly threats towards the bishop via Islamic organizations. Bishop Joseph Kallarangat, whilst addressing believers on the Martha Mary Pilgrim Church in Kuruvilangad in Kottayam district on Wednesday, stated that non-Muslims in Kerala are sufferers of “narcotic jihad”. He stated that there are two kinds of jihad – love jihad and narcotic jihad.Additionally Learn – Why is there a political ruckus in Kerala over ‘Narcotic Jihad’? Pala Christianity space gave rationalization

The bishop stated he had stated 'narcotic jihad' was once an task to break the lives of non-Muslims, particularly early life, via making them hooked on medicine. In a letter to the Union House Minister, the BJP state normal secretary stated that the executive minister of the state in addition to the leaders of the opposition have pop out towards the bishop and this has empowered Islamic organizations to publicly protest towards the bishop.

Addressing media individuals in Kochi, Kurien stated, "The location of Leader Minister and opposition chief of the state has given power to divisive organizations and for the primary time within the historical past of the state, extremist organizations have marched in opposition to the Bishop's Space."

He stated the extremists who participated within the march used abusive language towards the bishop close to the bishop’s area. The senior BJP chief stated that the extremists had additionally threatened the bishop that he would now not be allowed to stroll freely at the highway.

Talking to media individuals, George Kurien stated, “On this context of danger to the lifetime of a bishop, I’ve asked the Union House Minister Amit Shah to offer safety to Bishop Joseph Kallarangat.”

Union Minister of State for Exterior Affairs and previous Kerala BJP state president V. Muraleedharan on Saturday stated the time has long gone to “bring to an end the arms of Islamic extremists” and the BJP will give complete coverage to the bishop.

The BJP, which is suffering to achieve a foothold within the state, is making an attempt to make use of this anti-bishop commentary via each the CPM and the Congress, the mainstream political events of the state, as a possibility and is making an attempt to capitalize at the similar.

(Enter IANS)