Entertainment

Case of recruitment of 69 thousand teachers in UP – Supreme Court dismisses the appeal of Shikshamitras, upholds the decision of the High Court

November 18, 2020
2 Min Read

UP 69000 Sarkari Shikshak Bharti: The Supreme Court’s decision came on Wednesday in the 69 thousand teacher recruitment case of Uttar Pradesh (69,000 Shikshak Bharti). The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the UP Shiksha Mitra Association (Shiksha Mitra Association) in a case related to the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers (69,000 Assistant teachers Bharti). Also Read – SC dismisses petition on 10th and 12th fee waiver

The Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad High Court’s decision. The court said that the cut off will be 60 to 65. With this decision of the court, about 38 thousand Shiksha Mitras will not get exemption in cut-off marks for getting qualification as primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

Explain that in the case of 69 thousand teachers recruitment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed to fill 31, 661 posts in a week in the month of September. Now after the decision of the Supreme Court, the way of recruitment for the remaining 37, 339 posts has also been cleared. These posts will be admitted on the basis of the current cut-off 60/65.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.