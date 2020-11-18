Case of recruitment of 69 thousand teachers in UP – Supreme Court dismisses the appeal of Shikshamitras, upholds the decision of the High Court

UP 69000 Sarkari Shikshak Bharti: The Supreme Court’s decision came on Wednesday in the 69 thousand teacher recruitment case of Uttar Pradesh (69,000 Shikshak Bharti). The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the UP Shiksha Mitra Association (Shiksha Mitra Association) in a case related to the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers (69,000 Assistant teachers Bharti). Also Read – SC dismisses petition on 10th and 12th fee waiver

Supreme Court dismisses the appeal filed by UP Shiksha Mitra Association in connection with the case related to the recruitment of around 69,000 assistant teachers in UP. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, killing two Dalit sisters and throwing them in a dead body pond, fearing rape The court granted one last chance to the Shiksha Mitras to compete in the respective examinations. pic.twitter.com/BuiOpp2uGC Also Read – CBSE Exam Fee: Supreme Court rejects CBSE Exam Fee waiving petition, know full details here – ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

The Supreme Court upheld the Allahabad High Court’s decision. The court said that the cut off will be 60 to 65. With this decision of the court, about 38 thousand Shiksha Mitras will not get exemption in cut-off marks for getting qualification as primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

Explain that in the case of 69 thousand teachers recruitment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed to fill 31, 661 posts in a week in the month of September. Now after the decision of the Supreme Court, the way of recruitment for the remaining 37, 339 posts has also been cleared. These posts will be admitted on the basis of the current cut-off 60/65.