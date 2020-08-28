Case of Yogi administration on UP mafia, case filed against Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari and his sons

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has started a major action against land mafias and polytheists. A case has been registered against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari and his sons – Omar Ansari and Abbas Ansari under sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for illegal possession of government property. has gone. In Hazratganj Kotwali, this action has been taken on the complaint of Jiyamau in-charge Lekhapal Surjan Lal. It has been written in the complaint that the land occupied by Mukhtar Ansari and his sons was registered in the name of Mohammad Wasim. But after Wasim moved to Pakistan, this property was registered as evacuee property (enemy property). But the documents were prepared and captured. Also Read – Police demolished the illegal building of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari of Purvanchal, son Umar

In this case, Chief Minister Yogi has also given a big message by tweeting. The Chief Minister wrote, legal action will be taken against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari, his sons and all the persons involved in this conspiracy in relevant sections, in the relevant sections, in the conspiracy of illegal possession and illegal construction on the basis of illegal occupants / misappropriated documents.

He further wrote, the cost of rent and the demolition of the criminals will also be recovered from the criminals. Also, effective action will be ensured against the officers / employees involved in the entire case, so that such criminal acts do not recur.

It may be known that on Thursday, the Lucknow Development Authority had taken major action against the mafia Mukhtar Ansari. In Dalibagh, two buildings of about 10,000 square feet were demolished. These buildings were built on evacuee property. Which Mukhtar Ansari had fake named his mother. After this, he named it after his two sons – Abbas Ansari and Omar Ansari. An FIR has been registered against Mukhtar and his two sons for taking possession of evacuee property.