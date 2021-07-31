Case registered in opposition to 28 other people together with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir underneath a number of sections together with unlawful restoration

Thane: Thane in Maharashtra (Thane) Town Police Indian Police Provider (IPS) Officer and previous Commissioner of Police of Mumbai (former Mumbai Police Commissioner) Parambir Singh (Param Bir Singh) Every other case of extortion was once registered on Friday in opposition to 28 other people, together with six different distinguished law enforcement officials. Within the FIR registered at Thane Nagar police station, 28 other people, together with Singh, had been named.Additionally Learn – Beware of pretend organizations whilst donating for flood reduction, Maharashtra Police issued a caution

On Friday, an FIR has been registered in opposition to 28 other people, together with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, at Thane Nagar police station underneath a number of sections of the IPC. An FIR has been registered in lots of instances together with extortion, intimidation.

The FIR registered in Thane additionally comprises Mumbai Police’s former ‘come across specialist’ police officer Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Devraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police NT Kadam and Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire and two different junior law enforcement officials.

On this case, at the criticism of complainant and builder Ketan Tanna (54), a case has been registered in opposition to these kind of law enforcement officials underneath Sections 324, 384, 392 and 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Fingers Act.

Tanna has alleged in his criticism that all through January 2018 to February 2019, when Parambir Singh was once the Thane Police Commissioner, the accused had summoned him to the place of work of the Anti-Extortion Cellular and extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him. Threatened to be implicated in felony instances.

Ketan Tanna additionally alleged that those law enforcement officials had extorted greater than 3 crore rupees from his buddy and alleged bookie Sonu Jalan in a an identical means. The Felony Investigation Division (CID) of Maharashtra is already probing some other criticism of alleged extortion lodged in opposition to Singh through Jalan.