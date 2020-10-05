Case registered on political boil, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi in Bihar due to murder of Dalit leader

Purnia: Bihar elections after registering a case against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the murder of Shakti Mallick, a Dalit leader and former state secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) SC-ST cell in the treasurer Haat police station area of ​​Bihar’s Purnia. The mercury of politics has gone up. On Sunday, a police official said that on Sunday, unknown criminals shot and killed Mallik by entering Shakti Mallik’s house on Purnia’s chicken road form road. In this case, based on the written statement of the deceased’s wife Khushbu Devi, an FIR was lodged in the Khazanchi Haat police station in which RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, Kalu Paswan, Anil Sah, Suniti Devi, Manoj Paswan, has been named as an accused. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Which side is pointing to LJP contesting elections separately from NDA? Is BJP Nitish Kumar …

Meanwhile, a video of the deceased from a month ago is going viral on social media, in which he has expressed the possibility of killing himself. The video states that if they are killed, Tejashwi Yadav and Anil Sadhu will be responsible for that. In this case, however, no case was registered in the police station. Here, Purnia Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said that an FIR has been lodged in the treasurer Haat police station and the police is investigating the entire case. He said that no culprit will be spared.

Action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. FIR registered against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anil Sadhu, Kalo Paswan, Sunita Devi & Manoj Paswan on the basis of deceased's wife's statement: Vishal Sharma, Purnia SP. #Bihar https://t.co/WYhzpjOZtY

– ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

He said that prima facie it seems to be a case of murder. He said that the family members of the deceased have alleged that Mallick was preparing to contest elections, which is why he has been murdered. Here, politics has become heated after the assassination. JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that after the name of Tejashwi in this murder, his reality has come to the fore. However, he also said that it is the job of the police and the police is investigating the case. BJP’s Ajit Chaudhary said that even during the rule of the RJD, there was murder of Dalits and the underprivileged. Even today the functioning of RJD people has not changed. He said that the reality of RJD has been revealed. Here, RJD is calling it a political conspiracy.